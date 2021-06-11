'Amazing decline' - HSE chief gives brilliant Covid-19 hospital update

File photo: Paul Reid
Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid has given a very positive update on Covid-19 numbers in hospitals.
Mr Reid described the trend as "an amazing decline" with just 59 people with Covid-19 now being treated in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland.
#COVID19 inpatients in hospital continues an amazing decline. Down to 59 cases with 23 of those in ICU. This is a remarkable benefit of our strong vaccination programme & public support overall. We all deserve to cherish and protect these great moments. @HSELive— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 10, 2021
23 patients are in ICU with the virus.
"This is a remarkable benefit of our strong vaccination programme and public support overall. We all deserve to cherish and protect these great moments," he added.
Paul Reid went on to say that one of the busiest hospitals in the country, St James's Hospital in Dublin is now free of Covid-19 patients for the first time since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
"A special shout out to Clinical Nurse Manager, Bernie Waterhouse. Bernie and her team deserve huge credit, as does everyone there. Thank you all so much," Paul Reid said.
Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, just 18 patients are being treated in hospital with zero patients in ICU.
