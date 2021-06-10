Progression agreement with IT Carlow offers Longford Women’s Link learners exciting new possibilities

Longford Women’s Link (LWL) has entered into a formal progression agreement with the Institute of Technology Carlow to facilitate the pathway to higher education for women exposed to inequality and disadvantage.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has warmly welcomed the initiative, describing it as 'an example of the importance of transition pathways between further and higher education'.

Tara Farrell, CEO, Longford Women’s Link said, “LWL welcomes this formal agreement between Longford Women’s Link and Institute of Technology Carlow. It is an excellent collaborative model which supports progression pathways for all our learners, from community education to higher education, and represents meaningful opportunities for Longford and the surrounding areas.”

Longford Women’s Link Ltd (LWL) was founded by three members of the Longford ICA to provide back-to-education and training opportunities for women.

LWL’s objective is to link women with resources to help improve and change their lives, and the lives of their families, thus providing a knock-on transformative effect on the local community.

It offers level 5 and level 6 programmes of study in areas such as childcare, counselling, domestic violence and women’s groups.

A series of meetings took place earlier this year between Pamela Latimer (Training and Education Business Development Manager, Longford Women’s Link), Tara Farrell (Deputy CEO, Longford Women’s Link), David Denieffe, (VP for Academic Affairs and Registrar, IT Carlow) and Dr Siobhan Ryan (Quality Assurance and Collaborations Officer, IT Carlow), leading to the signing of the formal progression agreement.

Under the agreement, IT Carlow will consider graduates of Longford Women’s Link programmes for admission to designated IT Carlow courses.

The offer is open to LWL graduates who satisfy the criteria; specifically those who have successfully completed a full QQI FET award (level 5 or 6) at Longford Women’s Link.

Minister Harris welcomed the initiative. “Since my appointment, I have met with the women in Longford Women’s Link and have been overwhelmed by their commitment and dedication to their education. Education breaks down the barriers of disadvantage and inequality and offers opportunities. This initiative by IT Carlow offers the women of Longford Women’s Link exciting new possibilities and I really want to praise all involved."

Offers will be made through the CAO in advance of Round 1, or through Institute of Technology Carlow’s advanced entry process. The agreement will remain in place until September 2024.

David Denieffe, Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Institute of Technology Carlow commented, “We are delighted to welcome this formal agreement between Institute of Technology Carlow and Longford Women’s Link as it builds on our existing relationship to ensure even greater opportunities and assistance for students in the pathway from further education to higher education – in particular, the area of community education."