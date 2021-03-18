Gardaí spoil party for swanky lockdown shebeen decked out for St Patrick's Day and Cheltenham

Gardaí have locked down a fully stocked well-decorated Covid-19 shebeen decked out that appeared to be decorated with Irish flags and shamrocks for the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

As part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí say they searched a private premises in Edenderry earlier on Thursday, March 18, following alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Apart from the stock, taps, fridges and St Patrick's Day bunting, Garda published pictures show pints and bottles on tables.

"Gardaí attended and located a number of persons on the premises consuming alcohol. These persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

"A significant amount of alcohol, including 6 beer kegs, was seized during the operation," said a statement issued by Garda HQ.

The Gardaí said enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives.

