WATCH | Longford's Paul Hennessy and Eimear Reynolds join Evolution Stage School students in beautiful video performance

Evolution Stage School is still going strong, despite the Covid-19 restrictions, with students from across Longford and neighbouring counties performing online and working together to make beautiful musical videos.

The most recent video is a beautiful musical performance of two well-loved Irish songs, Isle of Hope and Emigrant Eyes, which pay tribute to the millions who left our shores for a new life in the USA, entering New York via Eillis Island.

The performance includes home videos from 34 Evolution students plus a video of Paul Hennessy, Eimear Reynolds and Emma O'Reilly filmed in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford.

WATCH | Ballymahon gardaí get stopped at a checkpoint conducted by St Patrick himself ahead of virtual parade

Eva Sheridan filmed the opening piece in her local church in Clonard, Co Meath.

The music and vocal arrangement was put together by Paul Hennessy and Paul Gurney and the video was edited by Paul Hennessy.