WATCH | Ballymahon gardaí get stopped at a checkpoint conducted by St Patrick himself ahead of virtual parade

After a whole year of stopping motorists as part of Operation Fanacht, gardaí in Ballymahon have been caught at a checkpoint conducted by none other than the patron saint of Ireland, himself, St Patrick.

The above clip is just a preview of what's to come this afternoon as part of the Ballymahon Virtual Parade, which has been put together by Ballymahon Traders Association, and will go live at 4pm today.

"It's a rather unique celebration of St Patrick's Day," said Cllr Pat O'Toole.

"We've had a great response to it. We've been asking for people at home and abroad to send in their greetings to friends and family and we've included those messages in the video."

A number of national schools, which would usually march in the annual parade, have done their own socially-distanced mini parades around their schoolyards.

There will also be a number of other clips, including the raising of the flag outside the library and a performance by local singer/songwriter, Katie Gallagher.

"We're trying to keep it as close to the actual parade as we can," said Cllr O'Toole, "it'll kick off at 4pm because that's the time we always start our parade.

"Last year we had a lot planned and when it was cancelled, we didn't get to do anything else. So this year we decided to do a virtual parade.

"Mick Conlon of Ballymahon TV has done great work for this. It will be broadcast on the Ballymahon TV YouTube channel.and the Ballymahon Traders Association Facebook page at 4pm."