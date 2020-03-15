Parents contacted over confirmed coronavirus case following sports blitz in the midlands

A number of parents have been contacted in recent days after their children came into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case at a rugby blitz in the midlands.

Also read: Second death to coronavirus in Ireland as 39 new cases confirmed

The HSE has already contacted parents concerned and have said the contact with their children was "low risk" in terms of transmitting the virus. They describe such interactions as "casual contacts."

The underage blitz occurred on Sunday, March 8, at Birr RFC.

Also read: Shock at reports of students holding 'virus parties' as 39 new cases of coronavirus confirmed

A coach in attendance at that blitz is understood to have tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19 earlier this week.

The coach is displaying no symptoms and it's believed his positive test is due to close contact with another confirmed case.

Parents were contacted with guidelines to follow, including monitoring their children for symptoms and observing the advice of the HSE with regard to isolating and social distancing.

Also read: Iconic Longford bar Edward J Valentine's closing in response to coronavirus crisis

They were urged to contact their GP if their child showed any of the symptoms associated with the virus, including coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

Rugby clubs involved, including Roscrea RFC, have told other coaches to also advise parents to get in touch with a specified HSE contact if required.

For more information and advice, visit www.hse.ie.

Also read: Longford Westmeath TD Robert Troy lambastes revellers ignoring social distancing coronavirus guidelines