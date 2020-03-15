Iconic Longford bar Edward J Valentine's closing in response to coronavirus crisis

Well known Longford publican Eddie Valentine announced tonight that he has taken the decision to close his iconic bar Edward J Valentine's for the foreseeable future in attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The government, to-date, have not called for any workplace closures of public houses or restaurants, and in a statement on Facebook tonight Eddie wrote;

"To aid the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and with the greatest respect for our staff, customers and the general public, we have taken the conscious decision to close Edward J Valentine’s Bar from 12.30 tonight until further notice.

"Everyone take good care of yourselves and look after one another. Wishing you all well at this difficult time. - Eddie"