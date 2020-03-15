Longford Westmeath TD Robert Troy lambastes revellers ignoring social distancing coronavirus guidelines

Furious Longford Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy took to twitter to lambaste revellers, captured on video, ignoring social distancing coronavirus guidelines.

Also read: Shock at reports of students holding 'virus parties' as 39 new cases of coronavirus confirmed



Responding to the video circulating online, Deputy Troy remarked, "what a crowd of selfish pricks" as nurses, ambulance personnel, HSE personnel and other front line staff "put their lives at risk for the protection of others."



Longford cystic fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty also expressed dismay.

She tweeted: "People were asked to listen, people are refusing, why don’t they get the seriousness of #Coronavirus what’s it gonna take? It’s time to #closethepubs @SimonHarrisTD to help save vulnerable lives like mine before it gets out of control."

Health Minister Simon Harris said those captured in the video were insulting the efforts of nurses & doctors, who are working 24/7, to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic.

Also read: Iconic Longford bar Edward J Valentine's closing in response to coronavirus crisis

US President Donald Trump was another to take to twitter to remind people of the importance of social distancing.

It was also reported last night that President Trump underwent a coronavirus test which came back negative.

Not far from here, nurses & doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic. Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it. All options will be kept under constant review #CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/XQvJ7tC13D — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 14, 2020

People were asked to listen, people are refusing, why don’t they get the seriousness of #Coronavirus what’s it gonna take? It’s time to #closethepubs @SimonHarrisTD to help save vulnerable lives like mine before it gets out of control #cysticfibrosis #kidneyfailure #coponireland https://t.co/4bCtd5jWkc — jillian mc nulty (@jilli09) March 14, 2020