Second death to coronavirus in Ireland as 39 new cases confirmed

A male patient has passed away from Covid-19 coronavirus. He is the second death in Ireland with an elderly female passing away earlier in the week.

39 new cases have been confirmed in the country, - the increase yesterday was 20 cases.

The total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 129.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre outlined that of the new cases, 10 were women and 29 were men. There are 21 cases in the east, 13 in the south, 3 in the northwest and two in the west.

"We have sadly to report to you one additional death in respect to a male in the east of the country with an underlying medical condition," said Dr Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Holohan said around 3% people tested were returning positive tests for the virus.

He said there were anecdotal evidence that social distancing was not being observed in pubs and restaurants and said the impact of the measures were being monitored.

He said the incidence of cases would soon be published on a county by county basis.

There are now 163 cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland. This afternoon, five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of cases there to 34.