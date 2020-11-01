Competition and Consumer Protection Commission issues warning in relation to website selling to consumers in Ireland

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has today issued a warning in relation to a website selling to consumers in Ireland called irelandsstore.com.

Businesses operating online via websites and e-commerce platforms are required under consumer protection law to provide specific information on consumers’ statutory rights and how they may be exercised. They are also obliged to provide a range of details about the trader and their business operations.

The CCPC actively monitors websites to check compliance with consumer protection law and as a result of these activities is currently conducting an assessment of the irelandsstore.com website.

Initial findings from this assessment have raised concerns and the CCPC is advising consumers to exercise caution if buying goods from irelandsstore.com.

Consumers who have experienced difficulties with this website are asked to contact the CCPC.

Consumers can get information on their rights when shopping online by calling the CCPC consumer helpline on 01 402 5555 or visiting ccpc.ie.

The CCPC reminds businesses that they must comply with consumer protection law in all circumstances.

Businesses selling goods or services through a website or an e-commerce platform are required to provide correct and full information so that consumers can make an informed decision when buying goods and services and exercise their consumer rights when necessary.

Further information about consumer protection law and business obligations is available in the CCPC business guide to selling online, available here.

