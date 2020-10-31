LATEST: Fewer than five cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford today and breakdown of cases across region

Fewer than five cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Longford today. Some 416 cases were confirmed nationwide today, along with five deaths.

Of the cases confirmed nationally today, 186 are men / 230 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 34 years old. Some 87 cases are in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Exact figures were not released for counties with fewer than five cases.

No new cases were reported in Leitrim today, less than five in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan and 7 in Westmeath.

In Longford, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 261.8, slightly below the national figure of 268.7. There have been 107 cases of the virus in Longford in the last fortnight.

There have been 492 cases in Cavan in the last 14 days and the incidence rate there, at 645.9 per 100,000 population, remains the highest in the country.

Westmeath has had 322 new cases in the past 14 days, giving the Lake County a 362.7 incidence rate, the third highest in the country.



Roscommon has had 149 in the past 14 days, giving the Rossies a 230.9 incidence rate and Leitrim has had 38 cases in the past 14 days, giving them an incidence rate of 118.6, the lowest in the country.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 29)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................564..................+8................................261.8 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................228...................+1...............................118.6 per 100,000

Cavan......................2,041...............+17...............................645.9 per 100,000

Roscommon.............753..................+13...............................230.9 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,367................+26...............................362.7 per 100,000

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”

