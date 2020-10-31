€16,000 worth of drugs seized during search at Longford town home

A total of €16,000 worth of drugs has been seized during the search of a Longford town property on Thursday evening.

Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Congress Terrace, Longford, shortly after 6pm on Thursday, October 28.

€10,000 worth of cannabis and €6,000 worth of cocaine (both pending analysis) was seized.

Two people were arrested following the search - a male in his 40s and a female in her 30s. Both have since been released without charge, with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations ongoing.