Gallery | Young Longford rising stars perform admirably at Aldi Community Games National Festival

More than 4,000 children took part in the Aldi Community Games at the University of Limerick Sports Campus on Saturday and Sunday, August 18 & 19.



The Aldi Community Games August National Festival was the final event in a successful second year of Aldi’s three-year sponsorship of Community Games, which aims to introduce young people to a love of sport and culture and encourage healthy, active lifestyles.

This year Aldi Community Games saw more than 160,000 children across 575 communities take part in hundreds of scheduled regional events. The August National Festival welcomed county and provincial champions from across Ireland in friendly competition across a wide range of sporting activities, individual and team events.



Over 200 volunteers also took part in the festival and oversaw activities from gaelic football, soccer and rugby, to track athletics, discus, javelin, shot put and many more.

Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said: “There has been a very strong tradition of young people from Irish towns and villages taking part in Community Games. Aldi is proud to be supporting the Community Games and we are excited to support the organisers to ensure more children and communities have the opportunity and the encouragement to participate.

“At Aldi our competitive nature ensures that we will never be beaten on price. We have also made an equally strong commitment to promoting active, healthy lifestyles for Ireland’s next generation, and teaming up with Community Games is built on that vision.”

