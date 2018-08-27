Longford participants acquit themselves admirably at Aldi National Community Games Festival

Longford participants acquitted themselves admirably at the Aldi National Community Games Festival in the University of Limerick last weekend, with Mostrim’s gold medal hat-trick being the highlight.



Talented sprint sisters, Yemi and Funmi Talabi, struck gold in the U-16 and U-14 100 metres events, respectively, while Izzy Masterson captured a third gold medal for Mostrim in the U-8 60 metres final.

Mostrim’s impressive medals haul didn’t end with their golden trio. Their Under 14 relay team, consisting of Solomon Edwards, Fahad Alam, Oliver Kuponiyi, Ali Aqubal and Orrin Murphy, won silver medals. Ali made it a double as he finished third in the U-14 individual 100m, thereby adding a bronze medal to his silver relay award.

Cathal Horkan (Kenagh) won a silver medal in the U-8 60m B Final, and the Clonguish U-12 boys outdoor soccer team also came home with silver medals. Clonguish defeated Munster standard bearers, Doora-Barefield (Clare) 2-1 in the semi-final on Saturday and in the final they went down, on a similar score-line, to the Connacht champions, Clarinbridge (Galway).

CO LONGFORD PARTICIPANTS AT ALDI COMMUNITY GAMES NATIONAL FESTIVAL (AUGUST 2018)

FIELD EVENTS

U12 BOYS BALL THROW: Michael Glennon, Clonguish

U12 GIRLS BALL THROW : Ella Reilly, Edgeworthstown

U12 BOYS LONG PUCK: Killian Courtney, Edgeworthstown

U14 GIRLS LONG PUCK: Aisling Browne, Edgeworthstown

U14 BOYS SHOT PUTT: Ben McCormack, Carrickedmond

U14 GIRLS DISCUS: Roisin Brennan, Lanesboro

U14 BOYS LONG JUMP: Kieran O’Dowd, Lanesboro

U14 GIRLS LONG JUMP: Josie Myhill, Lanesboro



TEAM EVENTS

U12 BOYS OUTDOOR SOCCER: Clonguish

TRACK EVENTS

U16 BOYS 200M: Adam Halpin, Edgeworthstown

U16 GIRLS 200M: Blessing Edward, Edgeworthstown

U14 BOYS HURDLES: Solomon Edward, Edgeworthstown

U14 GIRLS HURDLES: Sarah McPhillips, AMG

U12 GIRLS 600M: Carly Flood, Kenagh

U12 BOYS 600M: Jamie Dorr, Clonguish

U14 BOYS 100M: Ali Iqbal, Edgeworthstown

U14 GIRLS 100M: Fumi Talabi, Edgeworthstown

U14 GIRLS 800M: Kate Hagan, Clonguish

U14 BOYS 800M: Mark Rowley, Killoe

U10 Boys Hurdles: Rian Hogan, Lanesboro

U10 GIRLS HURDLES: Maria Hayden, AMG

U10 100M girls: Serefema Nesko, Edgeworthstown

U10 100m Boys: Cormack Mulligan, Dromard

U16 GIRLS 100M: Yemi Talabi, Edgeworthstown

U16 BOYS 100M: Luke Rafferty, Edgeworthstown

U12 BOYS 100M: Matthew McCormack, Carrickedmond

U12 GIRLS 100M: Laura McCormack, Carrickedmond

U8 BOYS 60M: Cathal Horkan, Kenagh

U8 BOYS 80M: Sean Browne, Edgeworthstown

U8 GIRLS 80M: Sophia Carey, Clonguish

U8 GIRLS 60M: Izzy Masterson, Edgeworthstown

U10 BOYS 200M: Max Gallagher, AMG

U10 GIRLS 200M: Rachel McGann, Kenagh

RELAYS

U16 BOYS Relay 100M: Edgeworthstown

U16 GIRLS Relay 100M: Edgeworthstown

U10 Mixed Relay: Dromard,

U15 MIXED RELAY: AMG

U13 MIXED RELAY: Lanesboro

U14 BOYS RELAY: Edgeworthstown

U14 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown

U12 BOYS RELAY: Carrickedmond

U12 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown