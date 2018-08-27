Longford participants acquit themselves admirably at Aldi National Community Games Festival
James Hagan, Clonguish, in action against Trent Slattery of Clarinbridge, in the Soccer U12 Final at the Aldi Community Games August Festival. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Longford participants acquitted themselves admirably at the Aldi National Community Games Festival in the University of Limerick last weekend, with Mostrim’s gold medal hat-trick being the highlight.
Talented sprint sisters, Yemi and Funmi Talabi, struck gold in the U-16 and U-14 100 metres events, respectively, while Izzy Masterson captured a third gold medal for Mostrim in the U-8 60 metres final.
Mostrim’s impressive medals haul didn’t end with their golden trio. Their Under 14 relay team, consisting of Solomon Edwards, Fahad Alam, Oliver Kuponiyi, Ali Aqubal and Orrin Murphy, won silver medals. Ali made it a double as he finished third in the U-14 individual 100m, thereby adding a bronze medal to his silver relay award.
Cathal Horkan (Kenagh) won a silver medal in the U-8 60m B Final, and the Clonguish U-12 boys outdoor soccer team also came home with silver medals. Clonguish defeated Munster standard bearers, Doora-Barefield (Clare) 2-1 in the semi-final on Saturday and in the final they went down, on a similar score-line, to the Connacht champions, Clarinbridge (Galway).
Also read: Mostrim’s golden moments in Community Games
CO LONGFORD PARTICIPANTS AT ALDI COMMUNITY GAMES NATIONAL FESTIVAL (AUGUST 2018)
FIELD EVENTS
U12 BOYS BALL THROW: Michael Glennon, Clonguish
U12 GIRLS BALL THROW : Ella Reilly, Edgeworthstown
U12 BOYS LONG PUCK: Killian Courtney, Edgeworthstown
U14 GIRLS LONG PUCK: Aisling Browne, Edgeworthstown
U14 BOYS SHOT PUTT: Ben McCormack, Carrickedmond
U14 GIRLS DISCUS: Roisin Brennan, Lanesboro
U14 BOYS LONG JUMP: Kieran O’Dowd, Lanesboro
U14 GIRLS LONG JUMP: Josie Myhill, Lanesboro
TEAM EVENTS
U12 BOYS OUTDOOR SOCCER: Clonguish
TRACK EVENTS
U16 BOYS 200M: Adam Halpin, Edgeworthstown
U16 GIRLS 200M: Blessing Edward, Edgeworthstown
U14 BOYS HURDLES: Solomon Edward, Edgeworthstown
U14 GIRLS HURDLES: Sarah McPhillips, AMG
U12 GIRLS 600M: Carly Flood, Kenagh
U12 BOYS 600M: Jamie Dorr, Clonguish
U14 BOYS 100M: Ali Iqbal, Edgeworthstown
U14 GIRLS 100M: Fumi Talabi, Edgeworthstown
U14 GIRLS 800M: Kate Hagan, Clonguish
U14 BOYS 800M: Mark Rowley, Killoe
U10 Boys Hurdles: Rian Hogan, Lanesboro
U10 GIRLS HURDLES: Maria Hayden, AMG
U10 100M girls: Serefema Nesko, Edgeworthstown
U10 100m Boys: Cormack Mulligan, Dromard
U16 GIRLS 100M: Yemi Talabi, Edgeworthstown
U16 BOYS 100M: Luke Rafferty, Edgeworthstown
U12 BOYS 100M: Matthew McCormack, Carrickedmond
U12 GIRLS 100M: Laura McCormack, Carrickedmond
U8 BOYS 60M: Cathal Horkan, Kenagh
U8 BOYS 80M: Sean Browne, Edgeworthstown
U8 GIRLS 80M: Sophia Carey, Clonguish
U8 GIRLS 60M: Izzy Masterson, Edgeworthstown
U10 BOYS 200M: Max Gallagher, AMG
U10 GIRLS 200M: Rachel McGann, Kenagh
RELAYS
U16 BOYS Relay 100M: Edgeworthstown
U16 GIRLS Relay 100M: Edgeworthstown
U10 Mixed Relay: Dromard,
U15 MIXED RELAY: AMG
U13 MIXED RELAY: Lanesboro
U14 BOYS RELAY: Edgeworthstown
U14 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown
U12 BOYS RELAY: Carrickedmond
U12 GIRLS RELAY: Edgeworthstown
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on