On the night of the 25th of August at 9pm and as part of Heritage Week 2018, we will be holding the final public event of Sounding the Shore at Safe Harbour, Rindoon, St Johns, Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon.

Overview of the project

Sounding the Shore; an exploration into shoreline communities of Lough Ree is a collaborative arts project with artist Nollaig Molloy, Ballyleague Men's Shed and their geographical supporting network.

Over a two phase period, during the sailing season months of May to August in 2017-2018, Sounding the Shore utilized the larch boatbuilding skills of the Men's Shed, through the creation of sprit sail attachment for their lake boat. The project is enabled by the process of communication on the water and an abundance of untold stories on Lough Ree. The attachment's mast, sprit pole and canvas sail will serve as a beacon for radio transmitter technologies while travelling the lake stopping at specific port of calls and facilitating audio and filmic event based outcomes on Lough Ree. Artistic explorations into the way of life of past inhabitants of these now deserted islands are coupled with enquiry into today's existing communities on the lakes shores. Sounding the Shore delves into the rural context and shifting identities of the Islands of Lough Ree in particular regards to their lost material cultures.

Details of the project:

In 2017 Ballyleague Men’s Shed worked with boat builder Eamon Sheridan to build a mast, sprit pole and rudder made of larch for their 18 foot long clinker built lake boat from 2014. We also commissioned a sail maker to make a traditional sprit sail; a sail once used by the islanders of Lough Ree as a ‘get you home’ sail. In 2018 through the projects objectives and aims, artist Nollaig Molloy has conducted many interviews with Lough Ree’s shoreline community. Lough Ree holds an abundance of folklore, stories and experiences from the people who use it. The use of the water stretches across a variety of areas from leisure, sailing, boating, boatbuilding, conservation, ecology and fishing. A series of three radio programmes will be broadcast from the boat while travelling the lake utilizing its airwaves to activate this body of water, its islands and the community which surround it. By collaborating with Athlone Community Radio and RosFM; two community radio stations whose radio waves stretch across the lake. Sounding the Shore will turn the mast into an antenna through the use of an outside broadcasting unit during the Men’s Shed lake journeys with a Lough Ree Yacht Club sailor. The collected stories transmitted from the boat will allow Lough Ree to be the meeting point of the radio waves along the River Shannon.

Third and final Broadcast:

Tune into Athlone Community Radio 88.4FM or online at https://athlonecommunityradio.ie/listen-live/ from 1.30pm-3.30pm as we broadcast from the clinker built lake boat with sprit sail from Rindoon, St Johns, Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon.

In this episode we will broadcast from Rindoon; an anglo norman town situated on the west shoreline of Lough Ree. We will hear about the conservation efforts of the 13th century old walled town located on a peninsula on Lough Ree, the islands close to it, island life, boatbuilding, eel fishing and much more.

Film Screening and Audio event: Open to the public

Date: August 25th

Time: 9pm-11pm (with screening happening 9.20pm)

Venue: Safe Harbour, Rindoon, St John's, Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon

Films showing:

Sounding the Shore, 2018 by Nollaig Molloy featuring Ballyleague Men's Shed: a premiere screening of a documentary style film showing the process of the project Sounding the Shore.

Shannon One Design, 1988, HANDS by David and Sally Shaw Smith

Where the Shannon Flows Down to the Sea, 1939 by Richard Hayward

It is an outdoor film screening and audio event, so it is advised to wear adequate waterproof footwear, clothing and to bring a torch. In order to experience the event in full, you must bring a device which connects to FM radio i.e. a battery powered radio or a smart phone with radio app. etc. This event is free. Please note the ground is uneven and it will take at least 30 minute walk to get to Safe Harbour from the green gate at Rindoon entrance. Stewards will usher groups from gate entrance to event site. Attendees must be at the gate at 8.30pm.

This event is made possible by funding from CREATE: Artist in the Community Scheme of the Arts Council of Ireland, Roscommon Arts Office, Roscommon Heritage Office and The Irish Walled Towns Network, Heritage Council of Ireland. This is supported by St Johns Parish Heritage Group, National Parks and Wildlife Service and landowner of Rindoon. Please contact 0863060539 or soundingtheshore@gmail.com for more details. https://www.facebook.com/soundingtheshore/

This project brings together various groups with vested interest in Lough Ree:

Athlone Community Radio

Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club, Lanesborough, Co. Longford (Cover boat)

Lough Ree Yacht Club, Coosan, Athlone , Co. Westmeath (Sailor and boat rigging)

St Johns Parish Heritage Group, St Johns,Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon (Rindoon event and radio broadcast)

Ballyleague Men’s Shed

Islanders their family members and the community which reside close to the shoreline of Lough Ree.