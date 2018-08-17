Packed programme in Longford for Heritage Week

National Heritage Week runs from Saturday, August 18 to Sunday, August 26 next and the message from Máiréad Ní Chonghaile, Heritage Officer, Longford County Council, is to make a connection, share a story and visit just one of the many excellent events that are scheduled to take place across the country.

There are events in Ardagh, Ballymahon, Aughnacliffe, Corlea Trackway, Edgeworthstown, Granard, Lanesboro, Legan, Lisanurlan and Longford town, and you can view or download the entire programme by logging onto www.longfordlibrary.ie

Among the highlights locally will be a free exhibition entitled, ‘Irish Cobs and the Traveller Way’, which takes place from 12.30 to 3.30pm on Thursday, August 23 at Devine Equestrian, Lisanurlan (close to City Calling Stadium).

Organised jointly by Devine Equestrian, Ballydangan Irish Cobs & Longford Community Resources clg Traveller Project, visitors will be able to see some of Ireland’s best Irish Cobs in a variety of colours descending from native bloodlines.

The exhibition also features replica Barrel Top Wagons made by Longford Traveller Project, wheelwrighting and photographic exhibition of Traveller Ways: a display on the contribution of these iconic symbols of Traveller heritage and culture. Story telling about the Traveller way of life from ‘days of old’.

On Wednesday, August 22, historians Martin Morris and Hugh Farrell, will lead a guided walk, departing from Aurora Hall at 7pm and progressing through Legan village, taking in the historic buildings and connections to the river and local well.

The Longford Women in Public Life exhibition runs from Tuesday, August 21 to Saturday, August 25 at Ballymahon Community Library, and the event will be preceded by a talk, on the subject of ‘Longford Women in Public Life’, by Martin Morris on Monday, August 20 at 7.30pm, also in Ballymahon library.

The 20th Colmcille Ploughing & Heritage Day takes place in Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, from 12 noon this Sunday, August 19 and you can read more about that event on pages 48 and 49 of this edition of the Leader.

Longford and the Great War is the theme for the events taking place in Longford town, and on Page 16, you can read about the Peter Keenan Branch of the Organisation of National Ex-service Personnel and their involvement in a Remembrance Mass on Sunday, August 19 at 1pm in St Mel’s Cathedral.

There are events throughout the entire week at the historic Corlea Trackway Centre, Kenagh. There is a guided walk through the Corlea Cutaway Peatlands on Saturday, August 18 at 2pm with Bord na Móna Ecologist, David Fallon.

There are children’s workshops from Monday to Wednesday, with ‘Junk Art’, ‘Big Bog Safari’ and the ‘Paint a Pixie/Warrior Art’ workshop.

Aidan and Joyce O’Hara will give a fascinating insight into Irish surnames, accompanied by music and chat, on Wednesday, August 22 at 7.30pm in Corlea.

And on Sunday, August 26, from 2 to 5pm, Corlea Trackway guide and accomplished Uilleann piper, Noel Carberry, will look at the history of this unique instrument and conclude with an informal traditional Irish music session.

Don’t forget, you can view or download the entire Longford Heritage Week programme of events by logging onto www.longfordlibrary.ie