National Heritage Week in Longford: What events are on around the county?

From August 18 to 26, Ireland will be celebrating National Heritage Week, a week to remember and share stories from the past while also celebrating the present.

Here in Longford, you certainly won’t have a hard time finding fun, wide-ranging events that incorporate Longford’s rich heritage.

The week kicks off in style at The Marquee in Drumlish from August 17 to 20. Featuring spectacular musicians like Brave Giant, Derek Ryan, Cronin and Declan Nerney, there’s something at the Marquee that will appeal to all listeners.

A big feature of the week is the Corlea Trackway in Kenagh, which dates back to the Iron Age, with activities going on throughout the week. A guided walk through the Corlea cutaway peatlands will take place on Saturday, August 18, with ecologist David Fallon.

The ‘Glooming’ art exhibition, inspired by Renaissance and contemporary idols, launches on Sunday August 19 and will be on display for the rest of the week, with many more events giving a fascinating insight into ancestry, heritage and the environment all week.

Children also have plenty of opportunities to learn and make a mess; workshops like ‘Junk Art’, ‘Big Bug Garden Eco Art’ and ‘Big Bog Safari’ will be taking place throughout the week.

In Longford town, the focus will be on the county’s connections with World War One. An exhibition describing the impacts of WW1 in Longford and the Longford people who fought will be ongoing from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 in the library.

Mass in St. Mel’s Cathedral honouring those who lost their lives and who were impacted by WW1 will take place on Sunday 19. A ‘Great War Genealogy Roadshow’ will take place in the Library on Monday 20.

In Ardagh, St. Patrick’s Church will be having an open afternoon on Sunday 26, with guest speakers and activities helping you discover more about the historic Church of Ireland and the monuments in its ancient churchyard.

In Aughnacliffe, the Colmcille Ploughing & Heritage Day will take place on Sunday 19: a family day with a fun-fair, face-painting, water-balls, bungee-jumping for children and more.

In Ballymahon Library, ‘Longford Women in Public Life’, an exhibition highlighting the women who were elected public representatives and those that have contributed to life in the county, will be ongoing from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25.

Martin Morris will talk about the interesting stories he researched to create the ‘Longford Women in Public Life’ exhibition on Monday 20.

‘Heritage Walk & Talk’ in Edgeworthstown, showing off the restored walled garden of the Edgeworth home, St. John’s Church, the Old Rectory and one of the oldest schoolhouses in Ireland, will take place on Sunday 26.

Fiddle players Antion MacGabhann, Conor Ward and Geralide McLynn will host a musical evening, reinterpreting the 19th century fiddle music from Ballinamuck in the Granard Community Library on Saturday 25.

In Lanesborough Library on Monday 27, local historian John Casey will tell fascinating stories of local folklore and history.

A historical walk through Legan with historians Martin Morris and Hugh Farrell recalling the rich history of the area will take place on Wednesday 22.

‘Irish Cobs & the Traveller Way’, showing some of Ireland’s best Irish Cobs in a variety of colours and telling stories about the Traveller way of life from the days of old, will take place in Lisanurlan on Thursday 23.

With all these activities, and plenty more taking place throughout the week, people of all ages and interests will certainly be able to take the time to celebrate and remember the rich heritage our county has to offer.

For more information, you can find Longford Heritage on Facebook @LongfordHeritageArchives or Twitter @LongfrdHeritage. You can also visit their website: www.longfordlibrary.ie/ library/heritage/heritage- week/