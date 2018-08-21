Lanesboro's Donal Chapman set for Bungee Jump fundraiser

Lanesboro man Donal Chapman will take on a 160 ft bungee jump in aid of Ms Longford, Irish Wheelchair Association, Kenagh and DPOL, Co Longford on Saturday, September 15.

Sponsorship cards are available in all local shops and businesses in Lanesboro including:

· The Peer Inn

· Cooney’s Hotel

· Charles McCord Lawnmowers

· Providers (hardware)

· Fergus Hanlys Hardware

· O’Brien’s Corner Shop

· Supervalue Lanesboro

· Eugene’s Barbers

· Lanesboro post office

· The local

· B.O.I Ballymahon

· Dennistons

· Husseys dog care

· O’Briens chemist

· Shannon Grill

· Casserly’s

· The Richmond Inn

And many more!!

Alternatively, you can sponsor Donal online HERE

Your support for Donal’s fundraising for these three very deserving local charities will be much appreciated. Every little helps!

For more information contact Donal at (087) 931 6755.

Photo caption: Donal Chapman from Lanesboro undertook a parachute jump in 2017 to raise funds for the Longford Branch of Multiple Sclerosis. Donal, alongside his daughter Ríona and friend Dominic McGrath (who sponsored the jump) is pictured here presenting a cheque for €4,155 to Donal Casey, Chairperson Longford Branch of MS. Donal is undertaking a bungee jump on September 15 in aid of Ms Longford, Irish Wheelchair Association and DPOL Co. Longford.