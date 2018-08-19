Watch | Longford's Brave Giant rock Croke Park on Limerick's historic day

Longford band Brave Giant took centre stage at Croke Park today as they performed during half-time of the historic All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final where Limerick ended 45 years in the wilderness and captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Galway's expense.

Brave Giant - Podge Gill, Ross McNerney, Mark Prunty and Emmett Collum - opened the Marquee in Drumlish on Friday night and their GAA headquarters performance went down a treat with the 83,000 spectators.

Of course on Saturday night, Limerick's Jimmy Buckley opened the RTE One 'Up for the Final' programme with his rendition of 'Limerick You're A Lady' and he dashed down to Drumlish afterwards to perform in The Marquee.

MC Paul Collins introduced the Brave Giant quartet and reminded Ross McNerney of his previous Croker display - lining out with Longford in the Leinster senior football championship against Dublin a few years ago!

With their Spotify and YouTube views and listens both over the one million mark, the Longford band have gone from strength to strength.

With six consecutive sell-out Dublin shows, a Late Late Show appearance and Chart No. 1 single with 'Way To Love', the band look forward to headlining the Button Factory on September 21, having already sold out September 22.

