Longford SFC: Killoe and Mullinalaghta avoid each other in the quarter-finals draw
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Diarmuid Masterson on the ball for Dromard ahead of Killoe opponent Ronan McGoldrick. Action from the SFC Group 3 game at the Colmcille GAA grounds, McGee Park on Sunday. Photo: Syl Healy
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s and Killoe Emmet Og, winners of the Connolly Cup for the past four years, have avoided each other in the draw for the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals.
The draw took place at Lynch Park, Abbeylara on Sunday evening following the remaining group fixture which resulted in a comfortable 1-17 to 1-9 win for Colmcille against St Mary’s Granard who will clash again in the last eight.
The 2014 and 2015 champions Killoe will take on Abbeylara in the quarter-finals while in the same top half of the draw are Colmcille and Granard.
The title holders Mullinalaghta, chasing a Longford SFC three-in-a-row, will meet Mostrim with the winners advancing to face Clonguish or Dromard in the semi-final.
The complete draw is as follows:
Quarter-Finals
1. Killoe Emmet Og v Abbeylara
2. Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard
3. Mostrim v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
4. Clonguish v Dromard
Semi-Finals
Winners 1 Killoe or Abbeylara v Winners 2 Colmcille or Granard
Winners 3 Mostrim or Mullinalaghta v Winners 4 Clonguish or Dromard
SFC Relegation Play-Offs
Round 1: Longford Slashers v Carrickedmond; Ballymahon a bye
