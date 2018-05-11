ComhairleCon 2018 in County Longford Golf Club

ComhairleCon 2018 will take place on Wednesday, May 16 in County Longford Golf Club. The event is from 10am-3pm and will target students from the nine secondary schools and two Youthreaches in the county.



Comhairle na nÓg are child and youth councils in the 31 local authorities of the country, which give children and young people the opportunity to be involved in the development of local services and policies.



In light of the fact that Comhairle na nÓg is for young people under the age of 18 and who therefore have no other voting mechanism to have their voice heard, Comhairle na nÓg is designed to enable young people to have a voice on the services, policies and issues that affect them in their local area.

Each year the Comhairle host their AGM where young people are elected to sit on the Comhairle Committee and the key topics for the year are identified. This year, drugs and alcohol, mental health/bullying, and student life were the chosen topics for the Comhairle to progress in 2018.



The idea for ComhairleCon first came about when discussing projects for the coming year. Young people decided that the best way to tackle the issues would be to hold an event that would cover a wide variety of topics in a fun, interactive, innovative way.



There will be three parts to the ComhairleCon event. Firstly there will be exhibitions and information stands from local and national services. The purpose of this is that young people will gain knowledge of the services that are available to them.

At present there are over 25 services and organisations showcasing on the day, ranging from youth services, sports clubs, family resource centres and specialised support services.



The second part of the day will consist of workshops, with facilitators coming from organisations such as Mental Health Ireland, Road Safety Authority, Longford Enterprise Office, Ulster Bank, Suicide Prevention HSE, the ISPCC, Midlands Regional Drugs and Alcohol Taskforce, Occupational therapy and Adolescent Psychotherapy.

The final part of the day is the guest speaking panel, and Comhairle na nÓg are thrilled to have such a proficient panel of speakers. We are delighted that John Connell, journalist, filmmaker and author of the Cow Book will be speaking on the day.



Alongside him will be Síona Cahill, a Longford native who was recently elected President of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), Marie Reilly, entrepreneur and director of Love Culture, Shay Murtagh, a master yogi, Lisa Hanlon, healthy campus coordinator at AIT, Sean Flannery, a fitness influencer & Debbie Marshall, Sexual Assault Treatment Unit Mullingar.



A sincere thank you Longford Enterprise Office, Longford County Council, Foróige, Templemicheal College, Longford Youth Bank, James Hussey (Combat Chef), Eimear Reynolds, the Department of Children and Youth affairs and the numerous local businesses, namely Home Store and More, Argos, Euro Giant Axis Centre, Maguire’s Hair supplies, Ganleys, Elegant Interiors, Providers, Spice India, Lash Right, Paul Byron Shoes, One 2 One, Spirit Clothing, Loughrey’s Pharmacy, and Lloyd’s Pharmacy for their generosity and support.



For further information contact avril.gilchriest@foroige.ie or 086 794 5677.

