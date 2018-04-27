PICTURES: Ladies Day style at Punchestown Racecourse on Friday
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar among punters at Kildare track for busiest day of National Hunt Festival
Eimear Cassidy from Drogheda was crowned the Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed winner for 2018 at the Kildare racecourse on Ladies Day today.
She wins an all-expenses trip to the Bollinger estate in France. Model Aoife Walsh was in charge of picking the most stylish lady.
Meanwhile, punters packed the racecourse for the biggest day of the annual festival, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar even dropped by to chat to some owners and trainers.
PICTURES: MICHAEL CHESTER
Read also: Stylish Longford lady Kate Nally McCormack is Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed for Day Two
CLICK HERE FOR ALL FRIDAY'S PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS
Click links below to see more Punchestown Best Dressed style from Longford ;
Colette Reynolds is leading lady at 16th Longford GAA Race Day in Punchestown
WATCH: Longford ladies in limelight at Punchestown Festival
PICTURES: Beautiful Longford ladies step out in style and dominate fashion stakes on Day Two of Punchestown
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on