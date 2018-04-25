Stylish Longford lady is Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed for Day Two

Longford lady Kate Nally McCormack is the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady winner for day two.

The Ballymahon native wore a Self Portrait dress, Suzanne Ryan Millinery hat, Zara handbag, and Valentino shoes

"I'm totally stunned, the competition here is unbelievable, two Longford girls in the final, I'm absolutely thrilled", she said.

The Environmental health officer says she comes to the races once a year. "I absolutely love Punchestown, and I want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved. It's a great day out."

Kate said it took her no time at all to put the outfit together.

"Literally I have three little baba's under four, so about thirty minutes, so I'm even more stunned!".

Judges for day two were former Cork camogie star Anna Geary and Sunday Independent columnist Triona McCarthy.

