Punchestown Results: Day 2 racing results, Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Punchestown Racing Results, Day 2: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

3.40pm: Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle

1: Prince Garyantle (25/1). 2: Man of Plenty (14/1). 3: Killaro Boy (6/1 fav). 4 Nobody Home (10/1) 24 ran. Non-runners: Percy Veer, Sometimes A Fox, Hollow Tree, Crossed My Mind.

Prince Garyantle (25/1) lands the @TheAdareManor Opportunity Series Final - a commanding winner at @punchestownrace to kick off day two of the festival pic.twitter.com/ihoZvNXkM2 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 25, 2018

Adam Short on board Prince Garyantle, as they gracefully jump the sixth on their way to winning the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle. #PunchestownFestival pic.twitter.com/O8Pgm1ltsJ April 25, 2018

4.20pm: Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle

1: Pravalaguna (11/4). 2: Not Many Left (7/1). 3: Good Thyne Tara (6/1). All 9 ran.

Pravalaguna wins the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle as Paul Townend responds in magnificent fashion. #rteracing. pic.twitter.com/if5oWougxp — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 25, 2018

When Ruby Walsh asks Paul Townend about that incident yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Y2OumVAVZe — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 25, 2018

4.55pm: Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

5.30pm: Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1)

6.05pm: Racing Post Champion I.N.H. Flat Race For The Conyngham Cup (Grade 1)

6.40pm: Guinness Handicap Chase (Grade A)

7.15pm: Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish Ebf Mares Flat Race (Grade 3)

