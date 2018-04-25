Punchestown Results: Day 2 racing results, Wednesday, April 25, 2018
3.40pm: Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle
1: Prince Garyantle (25/1). 2: Man of Plenty (14/1). 3: Killaro Boy (6/1 fav). 4 Nobody Home (10/1) 24 ran. Non-runners: Percy Veer, Sometimes A Fox, Hollow Tree, Crossed My Mind.
4.20pm: Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle
1: Pravalaguna (11/4). 2: Not Many Left (7/1). 3: Good Thyne Tara (6/1). All 9 ran.
4.55pm: Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)
5.30pm: Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1)
6.05pm: Racing Post Champion I.N.H. Flat Race For The Conyngham Cup (Grade 1)
6.40pm: Guinness Handicap Chase (Grade A)
7.15pm: Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish Ebf Mares Flat Race (Grade 3)
