Colette Reynolds is leading lady at 16th Longford GAA Race Day in Punchestown

Colette Reynolds was selected as the Best Dressed Lady winner at the 16th Longford GAA Race Day in Punchestown today.



The proprietor of 'Hair Square' in Longford town also wins a prize of €1,000 which was sponsored by Padraig & Marie Brady, Dromard.

Fashion Stylist, Image Consultant & Personal Shopper, Marietta Doran, headed up the judging panel.

Main sponsors for the 16th Longford GAA Race Day were Nally Bros Hyundai, Ballymahon and the hugely popular 'Longford tent' attracted almost a thousand racegoers.

MC in 'Longford tent' was RTE's Sinead Hussey and Declan Nerney was on hand to provide the entertainment.



Meanwhile, Ballymahon native Kate Nally McCormack was chosen as the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady winner for day two of the Punchestown Festival. Kate wore a Self Portrait dress, Suzanne Ryan Millinery hat, Zara handbag, and Valentino shoes.

The Judges for day two were former Cork camogie star Anna Geary and Sunday Independent columnist Triona McCarthy.



And the top five in the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady also featured two other Longford ladies - Longford Chamber of Commerce President Niamh Donlon and Army Officer Melissa Lyons, a past pupil of Meán Scoil Mhuire Longford.

