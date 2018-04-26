PICTURES: Beautiful Longford ladies step out in style and dominate fashion stakes on Day Two of Punchestown

Stylish Longford lady Kate Nally McCormack is the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady winner for day two at Punchestown.

Cork camogie player Anna Geary, recently of Dancing with the Stars, was on hand to pick the standout outfit, along with Sunday Independent columnist Triona McCarthy. The overall Best Dressed Lady of the Festival will be announced on Friday.

The top five in the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady on Wednesday also featured two other Longford ladies - Longford Chamber of Commerce President Niamh Donlon and Army Officer Melissa Lyons, a past pupil of Meán Scoil Mhuire Longford.

PICTURES: MICHAEL CHESTER