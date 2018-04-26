WATCH: Longford ladies in limelight at Punchestown Festival

Longford's Kate Nally McCormack was the winner of the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Competition on Day 2 of the Punchestown Festival and here is a snippet of the fashion highlights.

Judges Anna Geary and Triona McCarthy fell in love with Kate's Self Portrait Dress and stunning Suzanne Ryan Millinery headpiece teamed with a Zara clutch bag and Valentino shoes.

PICTURES: Beautiful Longford ladies step out in style and dominate fashion stakes on Day Two of Punchestown

