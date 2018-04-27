Punchestown results: Day 4 racing results - Friday, April 27, 2018

Punchestown Racing Results, Day 4: Friday, April 27, 2018

3.40pm: Kfm Hunters Chase For The Bishopscourt Cup

1: Alpha Male (2/1 2fav). 2: Premier King (20/1). 3: Das Mooser (7/4 fav). All 10 ran.

Rocked up! Previously with Nicky Henderson, Alpha Male cruises home in one of the most unique races of the Punchestown Festival - the Kildare farmers' race, the Bishopscourt Cup: pic.twitter.com/9cWXzBusxL — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 27, 2018

4.20pm: EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (Grade A)

1: Kemboy (11/4 fav) . 2: A Rated (20/1). 3: Bel Ami Di Sivola (8/1). 18 ran. 1 non-runner: Exactoris.

The classy Kemboy goes in for favourite backers in the @EmsCopiers Novice Handicap Chase. Paul Townend and Willie Mullins! @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/Ly4eku1N6g April 27, 2018

4.55pm: Hanlon Concrete Irish Ebf Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Chase (Grade B)

1: Magic of Light. (6/1 2fav). 2: Goodthynemilan (16/1). 3: Synopsis (4/1 fav). 15 ran. 1 non-runner: Thanks for Tea.

Magic of Light for Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power wins the Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Steeplechase pic.twitter.com/JlKE0VOD4z — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2018

5.30pm: Betdaq 2% Commission Punchestown Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

1: Supasundae (7/1). 2: Wicklow Brave (12/1). 3: Bleu Berry. 7 ran. One non-runner: Min

Supasundae wins Punchestown Champion Hurdle as Samcro and Melon fall in a dramatic race. pic.twitter.com/ikbVneahyx — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2018

6.05pm: Profile Systems Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

1: Dortmund Park (16/1). 2: Whiskey Sour (11/2). 3: Burrows Saint (33/1). 9 ran. 3 non-runners: Blow By Blow, Cartwright, Delta Work

Dortmund Park wins for Elliott and Kennedy in a race with more drama. pic.twitter.com/upGpsJIsti — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2018

6.40pm: Star Best For Racing Coverage Champion Hunters Chase

1: Caid Du Berlais (9/2). 2: Timewaitsfornoone (25/1). 3: On The Fringe (10/1). All 13 ran.

One for the visitors, and what a performance - Caid Du Berlais bolts up in the Champion Hunters Chase! @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/9lYRpE8geW — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 27, 2018

7.10pm: Salessense International Novice Hurdle

1: Antey (9/1). 2: Shady Operator (4/1 2 Fav). 3: The Holy One (16/1). 17 ran. One non-runner: Slaney Street.

Thriller! Antey wins the @Sales_Sense International Novice Hurdle for @katiewalsh9, the Riccis and Willie Mullins. Roaring Bull and Davy Russell up fine after the last pic.twitter.com/fUuGQLEdR9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 27, 2018

7.45pm: GVA Donal O'Buachalla Property Advisors Flat Race

1: Lone Wolf (6/1). 2: All For Joy (14/1). 3: Fontley House (19/1). All 19 ran.

