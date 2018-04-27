Punchestown results: Day 4 racing results - Friday, April 27, 2018

Results from Friday's racing in Punchestown - all the results

Punchestown results: Day 4 racing results, LIVE - Friday, April 27, 2018

Samcro, seen here winning at Cheltenham, goes in the Champion Hurdle at 5.30pm today at Punchestown

Punchestown Racing Results, Day 4: Friday, April 27, 2018

3.40pm: Kfm Hunters Chase For The Bishopscourt Cup

1: Alpha Male (2/1 2fav). 2: Premier King (20/1). 3: Das Mooser (7/4 fav). All 10 ran.

4.20pm: EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (Grade A)

1: Kemboy (11/4 fav) . 2: A Rated (20/1). 3: Bel Ami Di Sivola (8/1). 18 ran. 1 non-runner: Exactoris.

4.55pm: Hanlon Concrete Irish Ebf Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Chase (Grade B) 

1: Magic of Light. (6/1 2fav). 2: Goodthynemilan (16/1). 3: Synopsis (4/1 fav). 15 ran. 1 non-runner: Thanks for Tea.

5.30pm: Betdaq 2% Commission Punchestown Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 

1: Supasundae (7/1). 2: Wicklow Brave (12/1). 3: Bleu Berry. 7 ran. One non-runner: Min

6.05pm: Profile Systems Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) 

1: Dortmund Park (16/1).  2: Whiskey Sour (11/2).  3: Burrows Saint (33/1).   9 ran. 3 non-runners:  Blow By Blow, Cartwright, Delta Work 

6.40pm: Star Best For Racing Coverage Champion Hunters Chase 

1: Caid Du Berlais (9/2). 2: Timewaitsfornoone (25/1). 3: On The Fringe (10/1). All 13 ran.

7.10pm: Salessense International Novice Hurdle 

1: Antey (9/1). 2: Shady Operator (4/1 2 Fav). 3: The Holy One (16/1).    17 ran. One non-runner: Slaney Street.

7.45pm: GVA Donal O'Buachalla Property Advisors Flat Race 

1: Lone Wolf (6/1). 2: All For Joy (14/1). 3: Fontley House (19/1). All 19 ran.

