Punchestown results: Day 4 racing results - Friday, April 27, 2018
Results from Friday's racing in Punchestown - all the results
Samcro, seen here winning at Cheltenham, goes in the Champion Hurdle at 5.30pm today at Punchestown
Punchestown Racing Results, Day 4: Friday, April 27, 2018
3.40pm: Kfm Hunters Chase For The Bishopscourt Cup
1: Alpha Male (2/1 2fav). 2: Premier King (20/1). 3: Das Mooser (7/4 fav). All 10 ran.
Rocked up! Previously with Nicky Henderson, Alpha Male cruises home in one of the most unique races of the Punchestown Festival - the Kildare farmers' race, the Bishopscourt Cup: pic.twitter.com/9cWXzBusxL— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 27, 2018
4.20pm: EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (Grade A)
1: Kemboy (11/4 fav) . 2: A Rated (20/1). 3: Bel Ami Di Sivola (8/1). 18 ran. 1 non-runner: Exactoris.
The classy Kemboy goes in for favourite backers in the @EmsCopiers Novice Handicap Chase. Paul Townend and Willie Mullins! @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/Ly4eku1N6g— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 27, 2018
4.55pm: Hanlon Concrete Irish Ebf Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Chase (Grade B)
1: Magic of Light. (6/1 2fav). 2: Goodthynemilan (16/1). 3: Synopsis (4/1 fav). 15 ran. 1 non-runner: Thanks for Tea.
Magic of Light for Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power wins the Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Steeplechase pic.twitter.com/JlKE0VOD4z— RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2018
5.30pm: Betdaq 2% Commission Punchestown Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)
1: Supasundae (7/1). 2: Wicklow Brave (12/1). 3: Bleu Berry. 7 ran. One non-runner: Min
Supasundae wins Punchestown Champion Hurdle as Samcro and Melon fall in a dramatic race. pic.twitter.com/ikbVneahyx— RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2018
6.05pm: Profile Systems Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)
1: Dortmund Park (16/1). 2: Whiskey Sour (11/2). 3: Burrows Saint (33/1). 9 ran. 3 non-runners: Blow By Blow, Cartwright, Delta Work
Dortmund Park wins for Elliott and Kennedy in a race with more drama. pic.twitter.com/upGpsJIsti— RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2018
6.40pm: Star Best For Racing Coverage Champion Hunters Chase
1: Caid Du Berlais (9/2). 2: Timewaitsfornoone (25/1). 3: On The Fringe (10/1). All 13 ran.
One for the visitors, and what a performance - Caid Du Berlais bolts up in the Champion Hunters Chase! @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/9lYRpE8geW— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 27, 2018
7.10pm: Salessense International Novice Hurdle
1: Antey (9/1). 2: Shady Operator (4/1 2 Fav). 3: The Holy One (16/1). 17 ran. One non-runner: Slaney Street.
Thriller! Antey wins the @Sales_Sense International Novice Hurdle for @katiewalsh9, the Riccis and Willie Mullins. Roaring Bull and Davy Russell up fine after the last pic.twitter.com/fUuGQLEdR9— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 27, 2018
7.45pm: GVA Donal O'Buachalla Property Advisors Flat Race
1: Lone Wolf (6/1). 2: All For Joy (14/1). 3: Fontley House (19/1). All 19 ran.
Day 3 Punchestown results: Thursday, April 26
Day 2 Punchestown results: Wednesday, April 25
Day 1 Punchestown results: Tuesday, April 24
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on