Punchestown results: Day 3 racing results - Thursday, April 26, 2018

Penhill goes in the 5.30pm Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle today at Punchestown

3.40pm: JLT Handicap Hurdle 

1: Park Paddocks  (6/1 Favourite). 2: Neverushacon (10/1). 3: Call A Cab (13/2  2nd favourite).  25 ran. 3 non-runners: Weather Watch, Golden Jewel, Konig Hall.

4.15pm: Pigsback.com Handicap Chase (Grade B) 

1: Cadmium (12/1). 2: Coeur Joyeux (25/1). 3: Bon Papa (7/2 Favourite).  All 24 ran.

4.50pm: Friends First Cross Country Chase For The La Touche Cup

1: Auvergnat (11/4 2nd favourite)  2: Josies Orders (5/2 favourite) 3: Ballyboker Bridge (12/1)   All 10 ran.

5.30pm: Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1) 

1: Faugheen (11/2). 2: Penhill (2/1 Favourite). 3: Shaneshill (33/1).  All 12 ran.

6.05pm: Alanna Homes Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) 

1: A Great View (7/1 J2ndFav). 2: Ainsi Va La Vie (7/1 J2ndFav). 3: De Name Escapes Me (33/1) .25 ran. Three non-runners: Cassells Rock, Rooster Byron, Hey Little Boy.

6.40pm: Ryanair Novice Chase (Grade 1)

1: Footpad (2/5 Fav). 2: Optimus Prime (25/1). 3: Asthuria. 6 ran. 1 non-runner: Calino D'airy.

7.15pm: Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle (listed) 

1: Dawn Shadow (10/1).  2: Creation (25/1) 3: Awayinthewest (9/1). 16 ran. 1 non-runner:  Countess Cathleen

7.45pm: Kildare Post (C & G) Flat Race 

1: Dunvegan (4/1). 2: Vox Des Tiep (9/1). 3: Getareason (7/4 Fav). 9 ran. 2 non-runners: Castlebawn West, Duc D'allier.

