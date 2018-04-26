Punchestown results: Day 3 racing results - Thursday, April 26, 2018

Punchestown Racing Results, Day 3: Thursday, April 26, 2018

3.40pm: JLT Handicap Hurdle

1: Park Paddocks (6/1 Favourite). 2: Neverushacon (10/1). 3: Call A Cab (13/2 2nd favourite). 25 ran. 3 non-runners: Weather Watch, Golden Jewel, Konig Hall.

A welcome winner for @gelliott_racing to kick off day three - Park Paddocks is game in the JLT Handicap Hurdle under @jackkennedy15 at @punchestownrace: pic.twitter.com/f3V9SpzZsd — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 26, 2018

4.15pm: Pigsback.com Handicap Chase (Grade B)

1: Cadmium (12/1). 2: Coeur Joyeux (25/1). 3: Bon Papa (7/2 Favourite). All 24 ran.

On handicap debut, Cadmium lands the €60,000 @Pigsback_IE Handicap Chase in fine style at @punchestownrace. The trainer? Willie Mullins! pic.twitter.com/nUz5TGcOoZ April 26, 2018

4.50pm: Friends First Cross Country Chase For The La Touche Cup

1: Auvergnat (11/4 2nd favourite) 2: Josies Orders (5/2 favourite) 3: Ballyboker Bridge (12/1) All 10 ran.

What a finish - Auvergnat wins The La Touche Cup! @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/2ZAgE0Uhlx — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 26, 2018

5.30pm: Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1)

1: Faugheen (11/2). 2: Penhill (2/1 Favourite). 3: Shaneshill (33/1). All 12 ran.

6.05pm: Alanna Homes Handicap Hurdle (Grade B)

1: A Great View (7/1 J2ndFav). 2: Ainsi Va La Vie (7/1 J2ndFav). 3: De Name Escapes Me (33/1) .25 ran. Three non-runners: Cassells Rock, Rooster Byron, Hey Little Boy.

A Great View beats Ainsi Va La Vie in the tightest of finishes to the Handicap Hurdle https://t.co/oCsGySBW7f #PunchestownFestival pic.twitter.com/hUoh02ypYJ — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 26, 2018

6.40pm: Ryanair Novice Chase (Grade 1)

1: Footpad (2/5 Fav). 2: Optimus Prime (25/1). 3: Asthuria. 6 ran. 1 non-runner: Calino D'airy.

Hot favourite Footpad leaves his rivals trailing to win the Ryanair Novice Chase https://t.co/KoKJPPisyF #PunchestownFestival pic.twitter.com/g48KrJ7bIN — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 26, 2018

7.15pm: Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle (listed)

1: Dawn Shadow (10/1). 2: Creation (25/1) 3: Awayinthewest (9/1). 16 ran. 1 non-runner: Countess Cathleen

Dawn Shadow lands the Listed @CloseBrothers Mares Novice Hurdle - second winner of the meeting for @rachaelblackmor! pic.twitter.com/9yZUvVl3iI — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 26, 2018

7.45pm: Kildare Post (C & G) Flat Race

1: Dunvegan (4/1). 2: Vox Des Tiep (9/1). 3: Getareason (7/4 Fav). 9 ran. 2 non-runners: Castlebawn West, Duc D'allier.

It's a second bumper win of the week for Pat Fahy as Dunvegan gets the job done in the last: pic.twitter.com/bfK03LCwq4 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 26, 2018

