The death occurred on Friday, June 23, 2017 of Bridgid BRADY (née Prunty) Rhyne, Killoe, Co Longford,

Predeceased by her husband Tim, son Seamus and daughter Rena, Bridgid died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year.

She will be dearly missed by her son Joe and daughter-in-law Rose, daughters Margaret (Boston) and Bridie (Cavan), sons-in-law Tony and Gerry, sister Rita Quinn (Athlone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Bridgid's remains will be reposing at her home in Rhyne, Killoe on Saturday, June 24 from 12-9pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, June 25 in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Family time on Sunday morning please.

Kathleen DREW (née Masterson) Newtownforbes, Longford / Achill Sound, Mayo



The death has occurred of Kathleen Drew (nee Masterson), Newtownforbes, Co Longford and formerly of Shraheens, Achill Sound, Co Mayo at the Midwest Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Achill Sound on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Achill.

Mass on Monday, June 26 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glencoe Cemetery.

House private please.



Joseph Anthony (Joe) HOURICAN Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony (Joe) Hourican, Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock at St Christopher’s Hospice, London.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.