Longford teacher Annamarie Flynn leaves wonderful legacy

Through her career and golf, much of Annamarie’s life was lived in the public domain but away from there she was a very private woman who always put family first and foremost. Herself and JJ were a loving and devoted couple and with both recently retired from their teaching careers they were looking forward to the next chapter in their lives together.



JJ was a valued and much respected member of the teaching staff at St Mel’s College.



Tall and distinguished, Annamarie always took great pride in her appearance and she was effortlessly glamorous.



She loved Longford town and was a great supporter of everything good and positive about the town.

She never forgot her beloved Leitrim and a little part of her always remains back west.



A native of Drumgorman in Co Leitrim, the huge esteem in which Annamarie and her family are held in her native county was reflected in the hundreds who travelled up to Longford to pay their final respects.



JJ and Annamarie were a devoted and loving couple and the great pride and joy in her life was undoubtedly their two children, Éadaoin and Sean.



She was a very proud and protective mother and while she delighted in their progress through life, she was also the first port of call when things were not going well or advice was needed. The heart of this loving family has been torn away and the heartbroken husband and their children can take some comfort in the knowledge that Annamarie was a remarkable woman who touched and improved the lives and futures of so many young people over a forty year teaching career.



Annamarie was one of those woman who really could have done anything with her life.



She was exceptionally bright and capable but thankfully she opted for a career in teaching and it was a career was brought out the best in this charismatic and energetic young woman from Co Leitrim when she first started to teach at Lanesboro Community College in 1977.



Soon after she moved to Templemichael College where she taught English and Irish for 37 years.

She was devoted to the pupils and the school, and in time was rightly elevated into the role of Assistant Principal.



She was a key and was much a valued member of the management team and no doubt played a key role in helping establish the school as one of the best secondary schools in the region.



There was a warmth about Annamarie Flynn that drew her to the students.



She was absolutely devoted to her school and threw herself wholeheartedly into all aspects of the school, whether that was teaching, trips or activities for the students.



She has left a wonderful legacy at the school and her name will live in the corridors and the memories of those who passed through for many years to come.



In the staff room, Annamarie was always the one that the new teachers, or those struggling a little, would have gravitated towards.



She had an ear and time for everybody and she was hugely influential in the careers of many young teachers.



Her death has cast a sad shadow over this proud Longford town school and the esteem in which she was held there was reflected in the large guard of honour at her Funeral, which was made up of teaching colleagues and representatives of both current and past pupils.



There were three constants in Annamarie’s life and they came in this order: her family, the students at Templemichael and then her beloved second family at Longford Golf Club.



Much as she had made such a selfless contribution to Templemichael school, few other members will have been as committed to the local Golf Club as was Annamarie.



Over the years she made an immense contribution to the club and was also an exceptional player in her own right.



She was a steadfast member of the ladies committee and the handicap committee and though only playing the game for a relatively few years, she was a top class club player and one of her most notable and recent successes was in the Quinn 9 Hole competition last year.



Many friends in the club will always remember her record-breaking cut of six shots in one day last year, after a superb round of golf.



Annamarie was a wonderful playing partner with a word and advice for everybody, and she always went out to help and support newcomers including her sister, Patricia, another of her recent converts to the game.



After retiring from teaching Annamarie took to the fairways with a vengeance and divided her playing time between Strandhill and Longford.



Her passing has taken one of the great personalities from the club and leaves a void that can never be replaced up on the hill.



Heartbroken playing friends from the club were out in force for her Funeral Mass where they formed a moving guard of honour as her remains were brought to St Mel’s Cathedral.Back at the club, flags were flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to a true friend and a club stalwart.



Annamarie Flynn’s peaceful death occurred on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the Mater Private Hospital where she was surrounded by her loving family.



Predeceased by her parents, Pat and Evelyn her death is mourned by her heartbroken and beloved husband, JJ; their children, Eadaoin and Seán; her sisters Patricia (McGirl, Longford); Kathleen (Gillespie, Dungloe) and Eileen (McGirl, Leitrim); her mother-in-law Aileen; nieces Sarah Higgins and Ailbhe O’Brien (Gillespie and formerly of the Longford Leader); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.