Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 5, 2017

James ‘Jimmy’ Killian, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 4 of James ‘Jimmy’ Killian, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford (ex ESB). Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Martina, sons Enda and Gerry, daughter in law Sinéad, grandson Thomas, brothers Oliver and Francis, sisters in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Lismoy on Sunday, November 5 from 12 noon until 3pm, with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church Newtownforbes at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, November 6 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, in London, on Thursday, October 12 of Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford.

Reposed at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, November 4. Removal on Sunday, November 5 to St Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.



John Joe Dolan, Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Friday, November 3 of John Joe Dolan, Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Husband of the late Anna May; sadly missed by his sons Con, and Michael, daughters Marie, Colette and Geraldine, daughter-in-law Bernie, partners Mick and Colbert, grandchildren Darina, Barry, Vanessa and Marc, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, November 5 from 12 noon until 6pm. Removal to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, November 6. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Janet Louise Fahy, The Corner house, Killegar, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, November 4 of Janet Louise Fahy, The Corner house, Killegar, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her husband Tony, children Liam and Iona, her family circle and friends. Peace, perfect peace.

Resting at Lakelands Funeral home Dublin Road Cavan on Monday, November 6 from 11am until 1pm with removal to arrive at Killegar Parish church for Funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to Oncology unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. House Private Please.



Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 1 of Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim, passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand in his 97th year. He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends.

His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Requiescat In Pace. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, June 30, 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes.

