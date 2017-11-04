Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 4, 2017

James ‘Jimmy’ Killian, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 4 of James ‘Jimmy’ Killian, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford (ex ESB). Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Martina, sons Enda and Gerry, daughter in law Sinéad, grandson Thomas, brothers Oliver and Francis, sisters in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Lismoy on Saturday, November 4 from 6pm until 9pm and on Sunday, November 5 from 12 noon until 3pm, with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church Newtownforbes at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, November 6 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Michael Noel ‘Noel’ Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, November 1 of Michael Noel ‘Noel’ Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, County Longford, suddenly at his home. Son of Margaret and the late Michael Farrell. Noel will be very sadly missed by his mother Margaret, sister Marian, brothers Pat and Tommy, aunt, uncle, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 4 at 12 noon in St Anne's Church, Curry , burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Joseph Cummins, 8 Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, October 31 of Joseph Cummins, 8 Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford, formerly Carrickedmond. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters. Maureen (Newcastlewest) ,Bernadette (Regan, Carrick on Shannon), Paddy (Santry), Tom and Jim (Waterford), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 4 in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, in London, on Thursday, October 12 of Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday, November 5 to St Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.



John Joe Dolan, Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Friday, November 3 of John Joe Dolan, Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Husband of the late Anna May; sadly missed by his sons Con, and Michael, daughters Marie, Colette and Geraldine, daughter-in-law Bernie, partners Mick and Colbert, grandchildren Darina, Barry, Vanessa and Marc, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, November 4 from 3pm until 9pm, and on Sunday, November 5 from 12 noon until 6pm. Removal to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, November 6. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 1 of Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim, passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand in his 97th year. He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends.

His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Requiescat In Pace. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, June 30, 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes.

Monica Finn (née McCabe), Carrickfern, Cavan and formerly, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, November 2 of Monica Finn (nee McCabe) Carrickfern, Cavan and formerly Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, in her 92nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Finn and devoted mother of Noel, Brian, John and Eleanor. Sadly missed by her loving Family, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law Marie and Sheila, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning November 4 at 11am in the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Ballyconnell.



Jimmy Moore, Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 31 of Jimmy Moore, 11 Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Leeds, England who passed away suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Nikki, his daughter; Katríona, son; Kieran, sisters; Marie and Bernadette, granddaughter; Naomi, brothers-in-law; Gerry, nieces, nephews, aunt; Peggy, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace

Reposed at his residence on Friday, November 3 with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Saturday, November 4 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.

