Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 3, 2017

Michael Noel ‘Noel’ Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, November 1 of Michael Noel ‘Noel’ Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, County Longford, suddenly at his home. Son of Margaret and the late Michael Farrell. Noel will be very sadly missed by his mother Margaret, sister Marian, brothers Pat and Tommy, aunt, uncle, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home at Brickeens on Friday, November 3 from 12 noon until 2pm with family time thereafter. Removal on Friday evening, November 3 to St Anne's Church, Curry arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 4 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Pat ‘Paddy’ McGowan, Ballymakeegan, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, October 30 of Pat ‘Paddy’ McGowan, Ballymakeegan, Longford formerly of Wood Products Longford, at St James Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Louise, son Colm, grandchildren Tomás and Eoin, brothers Liam, Michael, John and Anthony, sisters Mary McGinnity and Margaret Fox, sister-in-law Annamai Plunkett, aunt Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at his home on Thursday, November 2. Family time on Friday morning November 3 please. Removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm on Friday. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation to any family member.

Joseph Cummins, 8 Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, October 31 of Joseph Cummins, 8 Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford, formerly Carrickedmond. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters. Maureen (Newcastlewest) ,Bernadette (Regan, Carrick on Shannon), Paddy (Santry), Tom and Jim (Waterford), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Friday evening, November 3 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 4 in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, in London, on Thursday, October 12 of Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday, November 5 to St Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 1 of Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim, passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand in his 97th year. He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends.

His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Requiescat In Pace. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, June 30, 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes.

Monica Finn (née McCabe), Carrickfern, Cavan and formerly, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, November 2 of Monica Finn (nee McCabe) Carrickfern, Cavan and formerly Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, in her 92nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Finn and devoted mother of Noel, Brian, John and Eleanor. Sadly missed by her loving Family, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law Marie and Sheila, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Friday, November 3 from 3pm until removal at 5.15pm to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning November 4 at 11am followed by burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Ballyconnell.



Jimmy Moore, Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 31 of Jimmy Moore, 11 Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Leeds, England who passed away suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Nikki, his daughter; Katríona, son; Kieran, sisters; Marie and Bernadette, granddaughter; Naomi, brothers-in-law; Gerry, nieces, nephews, aunt; Peggy, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday, November 4 from 4pm to 10pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Saturday, November 4 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.



Maura Dillon, Drumconny, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, November 1 of Maura Dillon, Drumconny, Mohill, Leitrim. Loving sister of the late Jim, Bridie (Kluska) and Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anna, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cloone . Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, November 1, of Elizabeth ‘Betty; Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and New York. Predeceased by sisters Anna, Mary, Margaret and Rose, brothers Jimmy and Terry. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary Murtagh, Drumreilly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, November 3 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Drumlea Cemetery.



