Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 28, 2017

Veronica Carberry, The Hallow, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, at Morlea House, Battery Road, Longford, on Friday, October 27 of Veronica Carberry, The Hallow, Kenagh, Longford. Veronica, loving special daughter of Robin and Ann, sister of Damien, Edwin, Ronan and Áine, deeply regretted by her loving family, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, October 28 from 2pm and also on Sunday, October 29. Remains will be removed to Saint Dominic's Church, Kenagh on Monday, October 30 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Family time only on Monday morning please. Burial after Mass on Monday in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. Family flowers only please, donations to Saint Christopher’s Services, Longford to any family member or to Kelly Funeral Directors, Longford.



Elizabeth ‘Eilish’ Carrigy (née Carthy), Corrydonlon, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 26 of Elizabeth ‘Eilish’ Carrigy (nee Carthy), Corrydonlon, Rathowen, Westmeath/ Longford, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Cluain Lir Nursing Home, Mullingar. Predeceased by her husband Vincent Carrigy and relict of Patrick Keary. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jimmy Keary, her sisters Nancy and Mamie, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on Saturday, October 28 from 4pm with evening prayers at 5.10pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, October 29th at 11am, with burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery.

Brigid O'Hara, Kilasonna, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 25 of Brigid O'Hara, Kilasonna, Granard, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of her family at her niece’s residence after a long illness borne with dignity. Predeceased by her brothers Hugh and Fr. Michael, sisters Maureen (Prunty) and Nell (Campbell). Deeply regretted by her brothers John, Fr. Ned and Pat (Ballinagh) sister-in-law Maeve, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Boherquill with burial afterwards in Abbeylara Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Gene ‘Eugene’ O'Reilly, Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, October 26 of Gene ‘Eugene’ O'Reilly, The Hideaway Bar, Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Died peacefully in the loving care of his family at his residence after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Gary, daughters Jennifer and Laura, brothers Seamus, Martin, Luke, PJ, Tom, sisters Mary (deceased), Geraldine, Kathleen, Dymphna and Maggie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 28 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Burial afterwards to St Joseph's Cemetery, Loughduff, Co Cavan. House private to family only on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Cancer Care Unit c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director, Market Street, Granard, Co Longford or any family member.

Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 26 of Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin, and formerly of Granard, suddenly at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Brigid (Bebe) and dear father of Donal and Noreen; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Christopher and Caroline, sister-in-law, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Constance Cowan (née Hislop), Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 27 of Constance Cowan (née Hislop), Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly of Aughaweila, Carrigan. Wife of the late Tommy and treasured Mother of William and Audrey. Remembered with love by her brother Victor, son-in-law Ivor, William’s partner Martina, devoted grandchildren Lucinda, Dawn, Arlene, Amy, Esther and Jessica, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Resting at her home from 12 noon on Saturday, October 28 until 10pm. Family time on Sunday, please. Removal from her home on Sunday, October 29 to Ballintemple Parish Church for Funeral service at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan, or any family member.

Linda ‘Rosalind’ Maxwell (née Farrelly), Elkwood, Ballyroan, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully and serenely in the devoted care of Matron and Staff of The Oncology Unit at Blackrock Private Clinic, on Friday, October 27 of Linda ‘Rosalind’ Maxwell (née Farrelly), Elkwood, Ballyroan, Dublin and late of Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Beloved wife of Paul and dear mother of Sarah and Patrick; she will be sadly missed by her husband and family, her much loved grandson Rian, son-in-law Witek, sister Corina (Gough), brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Linda Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Massey’s Funeral Home, Grange Road, Rathfarnham on Sunday, October 29 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 30 at 12 noon in The Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Interment of ashes will take place in Whitehall Cemetery at a later date. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research.



Mary Bohan (née Gallagher), Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, at the County Hospital, Roscommon, on Friday, October 27 of Mary Bohan (née Gallagher), Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon, late of Rathdiveen. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her sons James and Stephen, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Pat (Drumshanbo), sister Eithne (Drushanbo), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. RIP.

Reposing at her residence in Abbeytown, Boyle, from 3pm on Saturday, October 28. Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Monday, October 30 for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.

Canon Seamus Flynn, Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Malveron Nursing Home, Saltash, on Wednesday, October 18 of Canon Seamus Flynn, Saltash, Cornwall, England and late of Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean and Feichin, sister Eily, devoted friend and carer Sue Drake, his Bishop and fellow priests, nieces, nephew, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, parishioners, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Sunday, October 29 from 4pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Collinstown arriving at 7pm via Glenidan. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 30 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

