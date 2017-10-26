Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 26, 2017

Joe ‘Josie’ Brady, Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 24 of Joe ‘Josie’ Brady, Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Longford, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister Mary Ellen Clarke, Hillstreet Carrick on Shannon, niece Marie Clarke, Dublin and nephew-in-law - Neil Darbey, Dublin, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, October 26 from 3 - 6 pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 27 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Noel Ward, Sonnagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Monday, October 23 of Noel Ward, Sonnagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Loving husband of Kathleen and dear father of Sean, Geraldine, Lisa and Noelle, deeply regretted by his brothers Mattie, John Francis and Michael, sister Mary, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday, October 26 arriving at St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Longford Palliative Care c/o Martin Farrell and Sons, Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.



Hugh ‘Hugo’ Donnelly, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred on Sunday, October 22 of Hugh ‘Hugo’ Donnelly, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford/ Dublin, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Patricia and daughter Maureen. Deeply regretted by his daughters Pauline and Patricia, sons-in-law David, Donal and David, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11 am on Thursday, October 26 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Gene ‘Eugene’ O'Reilly, Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family at his residence after a long illness, on Thursday, October 26 of Gene ‘Eugene’ O'Reilly, Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan. Funeral arrangements to follow. May he rest in peace.

Peggy Moran (née Conifrey), Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, October 24 of Peggy Moran (née Conifrey), late of Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Wife of the late Willie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Ann Early (Mohill), Aidan (Drumshanbo), Maeve Quinn (Cloone), Fergus (Drumshanbo), son-in-law; Padraig, daughters-in-law; Kathleen and Geraldine, grandchildren; Alan, Paul, Ciara, Niall, Tara, Brian, Kevin, Colin, Megan, sisters; Kathleen Conifrey and Eithne Cahill, brother; Paddy, sister-in-law; Eileen Conifrey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Peggy Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, October 26 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment to the New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private on Thursday morning please. Enquiries to David on 087 804 5115.

Canon Seamus Flynn, Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Malveron Nursing Home, Saltash, on Wednesday, October 18 of Canon Seamus Flynn, Saltash, Cornwall, England and late of Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean and Feichin, sister Eily, devoted friend and carer Sue Drake, his Bishop and fellow priests, nieces, nephew, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, parishioners, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Sunday, October 29 from 4pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Collinstown arriving at 7pm via Glenidan. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 30 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

