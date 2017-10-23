Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 23, 2017 - evening

Bridget ‘Bridie’ McDonnell, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, October 21 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ McDonnell, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford town, Longford and formerly of Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her mother Ellen, her father Tom and her brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her nephew Kieran and his wife Andrea, niece Susan, her good friend Iris, the staff and residents of St Joseph’s Care Centre, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel on Wednesday October 25 from 9am until 10.30am followed by Mass of the Resurrection also in the Chapel at 11am. Interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Kate Ryan (née Mulvihill), Ballinwear, Nenagh, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 23 of Kate Ryan (nee Mulvihill), Ballinwear, Nenagh, also of Crannagh, Castleiney, Templemore and formerly Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Martin, deeply regretted by her son, Ted, daughter Aileen (Geehan, Templetuohy), sister Mary (London), son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Winnie, grandchildren Brian, Philip, Emily, Martin and Anna, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening October 24 from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy at 7pm, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 25 at 11.30am. Interment in Ardcroney Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

Kathleen McGovern, Dun na Bó, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 23 of Kathleen McGovern, Dun na Bo, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly Birmingham and Moher, Derradda, peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Ballinamore from 7pm on Monday evening October 23 until 4pm tomorrow Tuesday October 24. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Tuesday evening arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning October 25 at 11am followed by burial in St Brigid’s cemetery, Corraleehan.



Daniel ‘Dan’ Keegan, Cloone Road, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, October 21 of Daniel (Dan) Keegan of Cloone Road, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully. Predeceased by his brothers; Sean, Frank and Bartley and his sister Bridie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; Maisie Slevin (USA), Kathleen Reilly (Corrick, Aughnacliffe) and Sr. Rosemary (Franciscan Convent Ballinasloe), sister-in-law; Molly Keegan (Cloone), nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, October 24 from 4pm to 11pm with remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone on Wednesday, October 25 for funeral mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards to Cloone new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cloone Defibrillator Group c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Effernagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, October 22 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Effernagh, Carrick on Shannon, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent loving care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, and sadly missed by his son Oliver, daughters, Angela & Pauline, daughter-in-law Esme, sons-in-law Sean and Tj, grandchildren, John, Ronan, Rachael, Tom, Conall and Sophie, brother-in-law Andrew, loving nephews and nieces, former colleagues in Irish Rail, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Monday, October 23 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 24 in St Patrick’s Church, Gowel, at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltoghert (New) Cemetery.



TP Shanley, London and formerly Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 16 of TP Shanley, Bromley, London and formerly from Cloonturk, Dromod, Co Leitrim October, peacefully following a short illness at his home in Bromley. Sadly missed by his wife Tina, daughter Mary, granddaughter Florence, son in law Sean, brothers Seamus (Ballinamore) and Michael John (Cloonturk), sisters Mary Connolly (USA), Rosie Lyons (USA), Luana McDonagh (Dublin), and Patricia Creegan (London), brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, special friend Eileen his extended family and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral to take place in Bromley.

