Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 8, 2017

Charlie Burns, Robinstown, Granard, Longford / Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, October 5 of Charlie Burns, Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of Kilbride, Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by his brothers; Terry, Joe, Jimmy and Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister; Chris (New York), brothers; John (Gowna) and Willie (New York), sisters-in-law, nephews, Charlie and Tommy, nieces; Mary, Catherine, Josephine and Patricia, adored grand-nieces and grand-nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 8 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church, Granard,, followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery.



Maureen O'Beirne (née Keaveny), Stoneybatter, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, on Friday, October 6 of Maureen O’Beirne (nee Keaveny), Currygrane, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Oxmantown Road, Dublin 7. Beloved wife of Gabriel and loving mam of Niamh, Aisling, Fiona and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 on Sunday, October 8 from 3pm until 4pm and all day Monday, October 9. Removal on Tuesday morning, October 10 to The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, arriving for 10am. Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery.



Margaret ‘Peggy’ McWeeney (née Orohoe), Killeeney, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, October 6 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ McWeeney (née Orohoe), Killeeney, Killashee, Longford. Wife of the late Jack and sister of the late Olive (Evans). Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Sean and Enda, daughter in law Ethna, grandchildren Maeve, Jack, Lara and Michael, brothers Jimmy, John and Liam, sisters Kitty (Dolan), Nancy (Drake) and Gemma (Maguire), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, October 8 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 9 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.





Cecily Greene (née Teevan), Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Mullingar Regional Hospital after a long illness, on Saturday, October 7 of Cecily Greene (née Teevan), Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and daughter Dolores. Sadly missed by her sons John, Roy, Frankie and Brendan, daughters Cecilia and Clare, her brother Frank Teevan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, October 8 from 12 noon until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, October 9 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Christopher ‘Christy’ McCartin, Carrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the kind staff at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness, on Saturday, October 7 of Christopher ‘Christy; McCartin, Carrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Francis and sister Kathleen Molloy. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Patricia, children Lorraine, Sabrina, Taúna, AnnMarie, Christopher and Conor, grandchildren Marie, Ellie and Lorna, his sisters Bridie Joyce (Navan) and Anna Diffley (Letterkenny), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Sunday evening, October 8 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning, October 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 5 of Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, at Sligo General Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, Sons Trevor and Andrew, Daughters Andrea and Trina, Sons-in-law Patrick and Denis. Grandchildren Dáire, Katie, Ciara, Daniel and Grace. Brothers John (Dublin) Mel (Meath and Sister Joan (Drumshanbo). Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Bridie, Sheila, Patsy and brother Noel.

Reposed at his residence, Disternaun, Drumshanbo on Saturday, October 7 and also reposing on Sunday, October 8 from 1pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Monday, October 9 in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Drumshanbo. House private at all other times please.

Seamus Shiel, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Williamstown, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital Galway, on Friday, October 6 of Seamus Shiel, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly Williamstown, Galway. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Ellie, and sister Rita (Tarpey). Loving husband of Bridie and much loved father of Declan, Terry, Helen, Ethel, Seamus and Leo. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister Eithne (Flanagan), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Sunday, October 8 from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Margaret Beirne (née O'Grady), Clooneen, Frenchpark, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital, Roscommon, on Thursday, October 5 of Margaret Beirne (née O'Grady), Clooneen, Frenchpark, Roscommon. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, her husband Kieran, sons Declan, John, Brendan and Kieran Martin, daughter Mary (Moran), sister Patricia (Brehony), grandchildren Dylan, Rachel, Kylie and Michaela, Leanne, Ella and Zara, Rebecca, Katie and Jack, son-in-law Finbar, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Edel, Declan's partner Olivia, Kieran Martin's partner Jennifer, sister-in-law Mary nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, October 8 at 11am in St Bridget’s Church, Breedogue, followed by interment in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Seamus Casserly, Lack, Whitehall, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, October 6 of Seamus Casserly, Lack, Whitehall, Roscommon. Sadly missed by brother Tom (Manchester), sister Ciss (Kerry), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall on Sunday evening, October 8 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 9 at 11am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie