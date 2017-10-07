Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 7, 2017

Margaret ‘Peggy’ McWeeney (née Orohoe), Killeeney, Killashee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, October 6 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ McWeeney (née Orohoe), Killeeney, Killashee, Longford. Wife of the late Jack and sister of the late Olive (Evans). Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Sean and Enda, daughter in law Ethna, grandchildren Maeve, Jack, Lara and Michael, brothers Jimmy, John and Liam, sisters Kitty (Dolan), Nancy (Drake) and Gemma (Maguire), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, October 8 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 9 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Charlie Burns, Robinstown, Granard, Longford / Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, October 5 of Charlie Burns, Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of Kilbride, Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by his brothers; Terry, Joe, Jimmy and Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister; Chris (New York), brothers; John (Gowna) and Willie (New York), sisters-in-law, nephews, Charlie and Tommy, nieces; Mary, Catherine, Josephine and Patricia, adored grand-nieces and grand-nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, October 7 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Granard, at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 8 at 11.30am, followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery.

Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 5 of Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, at Sligo General Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, Sons Trevor and Andrew, Daughters Andrea and Trina, Sons-in-law Patrick and Denis. Grandchildren Dáire, Katie, Ciara, Daniel and Grace. Brothers John (Dublin) Mel (Meath and Sister Joan (Drumshanbo). Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Bridie, Sheila, Patsy and brother Noel.

Reposing at his residence, Disternaun, Drumshanbo on Saturday, October 7 from 4pm to 9pm and on Sunday, October 8 from 1pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Monday, October 9 in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Drumshanbo. House private at all other times please.

Seamus Shiel, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Williamstown, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital Galway, on Friday, October 6 of Seamus Shiel, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly Williamstown, Galway. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Ellie, and sister Rita (Tarpey). Loving husband of Bridie and much loved father of Declan, Terry, Helen, Ethel, Seamus and Leo. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister Eithne (Flanagan), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Sunday, October 8 from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Margaret Beirne (née O'Grady), Clooneen, Frenchpark, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital, Roscommon, on Thursday, October 5 of Margaret Beirne (née O'Grady), Clooneen, Frenchpark, Roscommon. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, her husband Kieran, sons Declan, John, Brendan and Kieran Martin, daughter Mary (Moran), sister Patricia (Brehony), grandchildren Dylan, Rachel, Kylie and Michaela, Leanne, Ella and Zara, Rebecca, Katie and Jack, son-in-law Finbar, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Edel, Declan's partner Olivia, Kieran Martin's partner Jennifer, sister-in-law Mary nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Margaret will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Saturday evening, October 7 from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Bridget’s Church, Breedogue arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, October 8 at 11am, followed by interment in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Roy Langley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 4 of Roy Langley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully at his residence. Devoted and loving husband of Eunice. Sadly missed by his wife, family, relatives, neighbours and friends. At Rest.

Funeral Ceremony on Saturday, October 7 in Rooskey Community Centre, Rooskey Village at 2pm. Followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, Donations, if desired, to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House strictly private please.



Margaret Thompson (née Kearns), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, September 8 of Margaret Thompson (nee Kearns), in Kent, England, formerly of Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Ron. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Kim, grand daughter Danielle, brothers John Joe, Seamus and Padraig, sisters Thecla, Teresa and Dolores, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Month's Mind Mass for the repose of her soul in Carniska Church on Saturday, October 7 at 11am, followed by burial of ashes in Lissonuffy Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie