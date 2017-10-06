Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 6, 2017

Gerry Mullen, Marian Avenue, Ballymahon, Longford / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 3 of Gerry Mullen, Marian Avenue, Ballymahon, Longford/ Newtowncashel, Longford, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Removal on Friday, October 6 to St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



Deirdre Mary Ingleson (née MacGuire), Kenagh, Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 3 of Deirdre Mary Ingleson (nee MacGuire), Kenagh, Longford, peacefully at her home in Kenagh, Co Longford. Formerly of The Glebe, Kilglass, Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Deeply missed by her sons and daughter; Ciaran, Colin, Giles, Howard and Lucy; brothers James and Constantine; sister Sheila; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Friday morning October 6 to arrive at St Dominic's Church, Kenagh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research. House private.

Roy Langley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 4of Roy Langley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully at his residence. Devoted and loving husband of Eunice. Sadly missed by his wife, family, relatives, neighbours and friends. At Rest.

Funeral Ceremony on Saturday, October 7 in Rooskey Community Centre, Rooskey Village at 2pm. Followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, Donations, if desired, to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House strictly private please.



Margaret Thompson (née Kearns), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, September 8 of Margaret Thompson (nee Kearns), in Kent, England, formerly of Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Ron. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Kim, grand daughter Danielle, brothers John Joe, Seamus and Padraig, sisters Thecla, Teresa and Dolores, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Month's Mind Mass for the repose of her soul in Carniska Church on Saturday, October 7 at 11am, followed by burial of ashes in Lissonuffy Cemetery.

Agnes O'Leary, (née McGovern), Main Street, Ballygar, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim

The death occurred, unexpectedly at her residence, on Tuesday, October 3 of Agnes O’Leary (nee McGovern), Ballygar, Co Galway and formerly Rantóg, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim. Agnes, wife of the late Donal, dearly loved mother of Denis, Seamus, Mairead, Dan and Colm, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at her residence on Thursday evening, October 5. Removal on Friday morning, October 6 to St Mary’s Church, Ballygar for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Michael McTernan, Killeen, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, October 4 of Michael McTernan, Killeen, Dromahair, Leitrim.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Friday, October 6 in St Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

