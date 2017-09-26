Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - evening

Mary Lloyd (née Taaffee), 13 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 26 of Mary Lloyd (nee Taaffee), 13 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, son Billy, daughters Mary, Carmel and Nuala, brothers and sister Pat, Nancy, Billy and Frank, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home on Wednesday, September 27 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 28 at 11am, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



Elizabeth Bawle (née Lally), Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, September 25 of Elizabeth Bawle (nee Lally), Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Mick, sons Colin and Greg, sister Nora, brothers Noel, Lar, Sean, Frank and Liam, daughters-in-law Michelle and Lorraine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, September 26 from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 27 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.



Ann O'Reilly (née Gardiner), Barrack St, Granard, Longford / Galway City, Galway

The death occurred on Friday, September 22 of Ann O'Reilly (née Gardiner), Barrack St, Granard, Longford, and formerly of Frenchville, Grattan Road, Claddagh, Galway. Sadly missed by her brothers Frank and Paschal, sisters Angela and Rita, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co Clare, on Wednesday, September 27 at 2.30pm.



James Denneny, Maughera, Finea, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, September 25 of James Denneny, Maughera, Finea, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Ann. Sadly missed by his sisters Beatrice and Eileen, brothers Terry, Vincent, Finbar and Kevin, aunt Ita Madden, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck on Wednesday, September 27 evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal arriving at St Mary's Church, Carrick at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12noon on Thursday, September 28. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Hermbusche, East Hill, Ballykeeran, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, September 23 of Michael Hermbusche, East Hill, Ballykeeran, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Donovan, Eanna and Christian, also Manuel and Alex and his extended family, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Wednesday evening September 27 from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, morning September 28 in St Mary's Church, Athlone at 10.30 am followed by private cremation in Dublin.

Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

