Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 25, 2017 - evening

Elizabeth Bawle (née Lally), Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, September 25 of Elizabeth Bawle (nee Lally), Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Mick, sons Colin and Greg, sister Nora, brothers Noel, Lar, Sean, Frank and Liam, daughters-in-law Michelle and Lorraine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, September 26 from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 27 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.



Ann O'Reilly (née Gardiner), Barrack St, Granard, Longford / Galway City, Galway

The death occurred on Friday, September 22 of Ann O'Reilly (née Gardiner), Barrack St, Granard, Longford, and formerly of Frenchville, Grattan Road, Claddagh, Galway. Sadly missed by her brothers Frank and Paschal, sisters Angela and Rita, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co Clare, on Wednesday, September 27 at 2.30pm.



Margaret Rose ‘Maggie’ Collum (née Lennon), Finglas, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the warmth and love of her heartbroken family in the care of the nursing care staff of Ardmore Lodge Care Home, Finglas, on Saturday, September 23 of Margaret Rose ‘Maggie’ Collum (née Lennon), Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Cartron, Drumlish, a proud Longford woman, in her 102nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of Thomas and Mary. Maggie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, her son’s wife Agnes, grandchildren Sandra, Lorraine, Denise and Brian, great grandchildren, dear friend Mary McCormack, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends and admirers.May She Rest In Peace.

Reposed at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village, on Monday, September 25. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 26 to Saint Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Saint Helena’s Drive, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery for Burial.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.



Paul Brady, Castlelyons, Cork / Kilworth, Cork / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, September 24 of Paul Brady, Castlelyons, Cork/Kilworth, Cork/ Ballinagh, Cavan, passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Fermoy.

Beloved husband of Christina (nee Daly) and dear father of Sharon, Ber, Paul and the late Declan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, family, son-in-law, Keith, grandchildren Cillian and Aaron, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 26 at 2pm in St Nicholas' Church, Castlelyons. Funeral afterwards to Castlelyons Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Patrick’s Community Hospital, Fermoy please.



Tommy Murphy, Ardkillen, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, September 23 of Tommy Murphy, Ardkillen, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Francis, Michael, Catherine, Helen and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons, brothers Michael and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 26 at 11.30am in the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Michael Hermbusche, East Hill, Ballykeeran, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, September 23 of Michael Hermbusche, East Hill, Ballykeeran, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Donovan, Eanna and Christian, also Manuel and Alex and his extended family, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Wednesday evening September 27 from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, morning September 28 in St Mary's Church, Athlone at 10.30 am followed by private cremation in Dublin.

Charles ‘Charlie’ O'Dowd, Portaneena, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, September 22 of Charles ‘Charlie’ O'Dowd, Kinsale, Co Cork and Glasson, Co Westmeath, at his home in Glasson, Co Westmeath.

Charles J O'Dowd. Deeply regretted by his daughter Miriam, sons Cathal, Denis and Joseph, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren, Monica, nephews, nieces, cousins and large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 26 at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Kinsale, funeral afterwards to St Eltin's Cemetery.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis’





Annice Foy (née Cheasty), Muckanagh, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Kilmacthomas, Waterford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 102nd year and in the loving care of Retreat Nursing Home, on Saturday, September 23 of Annice Foy (née Cheasty), late of Muckanagh, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Kilmacthomas, Waterford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest. Sadly missed by her loving family Geoffrey, Lydia, Dermod, Juilet (Evans), Richard, Peter and Breffni, sister Ann (Ring, Co. Waterford), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Requiem mass in St Mary's Church on Tuesday, September 26 at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery.



Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 16 of Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly Abbeyshrule, Longford, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his partner Carol, daughter Bernadette, sons Vincent and Séamus, brother Joseph (Abbeyshrule), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Burial in England. May he Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

