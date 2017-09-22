Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 22, 2017 - evening

Joseph Farrell, Main Street, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, September 20 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Farrell, Publican, Main Street, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Martha, much loved father of Emer, Alan, Ian and Deirdre. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and children, brothers Noel, Charlie and Paul, sons in law Noel and Brendan, daughter in law Joan, Ian's partner Laura, grandchildren Molly, Lucy and Emma, sisters in law, brother in law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends RIP.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, September 22 from 1pm to 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church Lanesboro arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 23 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family time after 5pm on Friday please.

Chris McGarry (née Neary), Knappogue, Clondra, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 21 of Chris McGarry (nee Neary), Knappogue, Clondra, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Richard. Chris will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Adele (Summers) and Suzanne (McCormack), sons Michael, Richard and Paul, sister Helen, aunt Tess (McGann), brothers Robert, Mel, Jimmy and Tony, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Sunday, September 24 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday, September 25 to arrive at St Brendan's Church, Clondra for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.



Anne Conlon (née Mahon), Ballymahon, Longford / Sligo Town, Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, September 21 of Anne Conlon (née Mahon), Ballymahon, Longford / Sligo Town, Sligo and late of Ballisodare, Co Sligo and Sea Road and Cranmore, Sligo. Sadly missed by Edmond, daughter Louise, son Stephen, sisters Irene Gillen (Sligo), Marie Deavins (Sligo) and Jackie Burns (Canada), brother Alfie (Sligo), grand daughter Charlotte, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 5pm on Friday, September 22. Removal at 6.30pm to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Mass of the Resurrection at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 23. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. All enquiries to Seán Feehily at Feehily's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, Phone 071/9159999.

Paddy O'Rourke, formerly of Coraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, September 15 of Paddy O'Rourke, Saskatchewan, Canada and formerly of Coraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at The London Clinic.

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Brigid's Church, Coraleehan on Friday, September 22, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 23 at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Charles ‘Charlie’ O'Dowd, Portaneena, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, September 22 of Charles ‘Charlie’ O'Dowd, Kinsale, Co Cork and Glasson, Co Westmeath, at his home in Glasson, Co Westmeath.

Charles J O'Dowd. Deeply regretted by his daughter Miriam, sons Cathal, Denis and Joseph, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren, Monica, nephews, nieces, cousins and large circle of friends.

Lying in repose at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, Co Westmeath on Sunday, September 24 from 2pm to 3pm. Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale on Monday, September 25 from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St John the Baptist Church, Kinsale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 26 at 12 noon, funeral afterwards to St Eltin's Cemetery.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis’

John Deane, Raheny, Dublin / Ardrahan, Galway / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, on Thursday, September 21 of John Deane, Raheny, Dublin and late of Ardrahan, Co Galway and Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. John, beloved brother of the late Eileen. Much loved husband of Teresa; very sadly missed by his step sons Paul, Stephen, Derek and Ken, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Ann, Mary, Kathleen and Margaret, brother Frank, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Friday, September 22 in Stafford's Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock from 2pm to 4.30pm with removal to St John the Evangelist Church, Foxfield / Kilbarrack arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral on Saturday, September 23 after 10am Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery (St Paul's Section) Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul Society.

Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 16 of Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly Abbeyshrule, Longford, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his partner Carol, daughter Bernadette, sons Vincent and Séamus, brother Joseph (Abbeyshrule), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Burial in England. May he Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

