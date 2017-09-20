Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Edwarda Makowiecka (née Wojtera), Canal Walk, Longford town



The death occurred on Monday, September 18 of Edwarda Makowiecka (nee Wojtera), Canal Walk, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Poland.

Edwarda will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Adam, son Sebastian, daughter Joanna, sisters, brothers, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, September 21 from 7pm until 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, September 22 to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

Marjorie Kelly (née Brennan), Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford / Raphoe, Donegal



The death occurred on Tuesday, September 19 of Marjorie Kelly (nee Brennan), Springlawn, Longford town and late of Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Marjorie, predeceased by her daughter Josephine. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Julianna, Mary, Maeve and Ann, son Thomas, sons-in-law James and Mickey, brothers John, Liam and Joe, sisters Rosemary, Kate, Anne and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, her 16 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Thursday, September 21 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Friday, September 22 to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in St. Eunan's Cemetery, Raphoe, Co Donegal. The family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Lodge for their Care and the kindness shown to their mother.



Christina Hoban, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Monivea, Galway

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 19 of Christina Hoban (late of Monivea and London), at the residence of her brother, Vincent Hoban, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

She will be sadly missed by her brother Vincent, sisters Anne, Sr Isabel and Patsy, her nieces, nephew, grandnephew, grandniece, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing on Wednesday, September 20 at her brother’s residence from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem mass on Thursday, September 21 in St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen at 11am, followed by private burial in Monivea cemetery.



Rupert Masterson, Aughamore, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, September 16 of Rupert Masterson, Aughamore, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Rincola ,Granard.

Sadly missed by his loving family, partner Barbara,son Paul and his mother Dolores,brothers Damien,Pat,Declan and Noel, sisters Dolores and Hannah,daughter in law Patricia,grandchildren Dan, Kate,Conor, PJ and Aibhín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, September 19. Removal on Wednesday, September 20 to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.



Paddy O'Rourke, formerly of Coraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, September 15 of Paddy O'Rourke, Saskatchewan, Canada and formerly of Coraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at The London Clinic.

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Brigid's Church, Coraleehan on Friday, September 22, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 23 at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 16 of Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly Abbeyshrule, Longford, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his partner Carol, daughter Bernadette, sons Vincent and Séamus, brother Joseph (Abbeyshrule), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Burial in England. May he Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

William (Billy) Mulvihill, McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, September 17 of William (Billy) Mulvihill; McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Strokestown, County Roscommon, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of St. Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital.

William (Billy), loving father of the late Paul, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen (nee O' Brien), sons Kevin, Brian and David, daughters Ann and Jane, brother Joseph, sister Christina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, Adam, Kate, Aaron, Mark, Lauren, Emily, David and Niamh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning, September 20 at 10.15am to St Augustine's Church, Abbeyside for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, StVincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital.

May Billy rest in peace.



