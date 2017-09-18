Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 18, 2017

Rupert Masterson, Aughamore, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, September 16 of Rupert Masterson, Aughamore, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Rincola ,Granard.

Sadly missed by his loving family, partner Barbara,son Paul and his mother Dolores,brothers Damien,Pat,Declan and Noel, sisters Dolores and Hannah,daughter in law Patricia,grandchildren Dan, Kate,Conor, PJ and Aibhín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, September 19 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers from 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, September 20 to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

Katie Corcoran (née McGovern), Piper's Cross, Tubber, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Saturday, September 16 of Katie Corcoran (née McGovern), Piper's Cross, Tubber, Granard, Longford. Katie will be sadly missed by her daughters Marie, Maggie, Rosie, Eileen and Catherine, son Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Forever Rest In Peace. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Funeral mass on Monday, September 18 in St Joseph's Church, Purth, at 2pm with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family time on Monday morning please.

Mona Galvin (née McTeague), Midara Gardens, Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford / Letterkenny, Donegal

The death occurred on Sunday, September 17 of Mona Galvin (nee McTeague), Midara Gardens, Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford town, Longford and late of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John, sisters Rosaleen, Bridie, Annie, Susie, Maureen and Margaret and her brother Patsy. Mona will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her brother Dan, sister-in-law Bernie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, September 18 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 19 to arrive at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Mary O'Meara (née Murphy), Kinturk Avenue, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, September 16 of Mary O’Meara (née Murphy), Kinturk Avenue, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, daughters Carol and Gina, sons TJ and Paul; brother John (Leixlip), sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday, September 18 from 4pm until 9pm, with removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday morning, September 19th, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private on Tuesday morning please.



Bernie (Bernadette) Burden (née Murphy), Kilbride, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, September 14 of Bernie Burden, Kilbride, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Malcolm and loving mother of Anthony, Theresa, Malcolm, Bernie, Jason and Michael. She will be greatly missed by her husband, her children and their spouses and partners, her fifteen grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Monday,September 18, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital c/ o Matthews Funeral Directors.



Brendan Shields, Annalee, Cootehill, Cavan / Dublin

The death occurred, following a long illness, on Tuesday, September 12 of Brendan Shields Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and formerly Annalee, Cootehill, Co Cavan and Dublin. Predeceased by his father JJ, mother Betty, sister Peg. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Jane Marie, son-in-law Nick, grandsons Conor and Marcus, brothers Tom, Sean, Tony, sister Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Mass for the repose of his soul takes place on Tuesday, September 19 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Cootehill, Co Cavan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



