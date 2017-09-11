Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 11, 2017

Christopher (Christy) Connell, 27' Tromra Road, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 8 of Christopher (Christy) Connell, 27' Tromra Road, Granard, Longford. Christy will be dearly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Paul, daughters Louise and Karen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 11 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Granard with burial afterward in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family time on Sunday from 4pm please.

John Wallace, Kiltoom, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of John Wallace, Kiltoom, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Anthony. Deeply missed by his daughter Geraldine, son Sean, grandchildren Elaine, Martin, Niamh and Orla, son-in-law Patsy, daughter-in-law Anne, brothers Tony (New Zealand), Stephen and Tom, sisters Mary, Bridie and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Geraldine Campbell, Glan, Kilcogy, Mullahoran, Co Cavan on Monday, September 11 from 1pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, Castlepollard, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 12 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery.

Benny Sheils, Caulfield, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan



The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Benny Sheils, late of Caulfield, Tullyco, suddenly while on holiday in Benalmedena, Spain.

Beloved husband and best friend of Marian and loving father of Padhraic, Aishling, Ciara and Brian, father-in-law of Siobhan (nee Brady) and Trevor Smith and doting grandfather of Shea. Missed deeply by his heartbroken wife and children, his sisters Dora Fay (Ballyhaise), Anna Brady, (Farnham Road and Tullyinchin), Margaret McLoughlin (Edgeworthstown), Kathleen Dorrian (USA), brothers Tommy (Trim), Hugh and Sean (Blanchardstown), sisters-in-law Pauline Brady, Celia Fay, Sheila Sheils, Patricia Sheils (Cootehill) and Eleanor Sheils (USA), brothers-in-law John Joe and Tony Fay, Tommy Brady, Dick McLoughlin, Alex McVitee (Glasgow), nephews, nieces, relatives and all his many friends and neighbours.

Reposing in his home in Caulfield on Monday, September 11 from 1pm until 9pm, concluding with prayers. House private at all other times including Tuesday morning please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 12 at 2pm in St Brigid's Church, Laragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Camphill Community Ballybay for adults with intellectual disabilities, care of PJ Brady, Funeral Director. Rest in Peace.





Maureen Halpin, Clancy Road, Finglas East, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the age of 95, in the loving care of the staff of St Mary’s Nursing Home, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, on Friday, September 8 of Maureen Halpin, late of Clancy Road, Finglas East, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath. Sadly missed by Gérard, John, Orla, Niall, Martin, nieces, nephews, family and friends.May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Canice’s Church, Finglas at 10am on Monday, September 11, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard at 2pm.







Neville Dobson, Melville Heights, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Dromod, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, September 8 of Neville Dobson (late of Melville Heights, Kilkenny, Leitrim and Dublin), peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home.

Neville, beloved husband of the late Dorothy and loving father of Helen, sadly missed by his daughter and her husband Conor (MacGaghann), grandchildren Rory and Shaina, sisters-in-law Georgina, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Monday morning September 11 at 11am in the Kilkenny Methodist Church, William Street. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

