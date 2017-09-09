Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 9, 2017

Margaret (Madge) Warnock (née Smyth), Bray, Wicklow / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 5 of Margaret (Madge) Warnock (nee Smyth), Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Rathmore River, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, suddenly at her home.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased James; sadly missed by her sisters Bríg and Ann, sister-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paddy, Jim and Cal, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Saturday, September 9, from 9.45am with removal at 10.20am to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Putland Road, Bray for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by Removal to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Reception Prayers at 3pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Marie Knight (née Connellan), Killiney, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, September 7 of Marie Knight (nee Connellan) Killiney and formerly of Longford, peacefully, in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Marie, beloved wife of Des and loving mother of Michelle, Karina and Tara, grandmother of Conor, Rory, Aoife, Una, Paddy, Tiana and Shayla, mother-in-law of Mark and Alan and dearest friend of Joan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal at 11.15am on Saturday, September 9, to Church of The Assumption, Dalkey, for 11.30am Mass and after to Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, donations, if desired, to Harold’s Cross Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society. One final instruction from Marie, no dark clothes only bright happy colours. This is a celebration of her life.



Tommy Murphy, late of Chapel Street, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, September 6 of Tommy Murphy, late of Chapel Street, Longford and Sunset Lodge, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Carrigy) on April 30, 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Esther, Marie and Sr Teresa, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces especially Pauline Raynor and Anne Herbert, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 9 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Neville Dobson, Melville Heights, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Dromod, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, September 8 of Neville Dobson (late of Melville Heights, Kilkenny, Leitrim and Dublin), peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home.

Neville, beloved husband of the late Dorothy and loving father of Helen, sadly missed by his daughter and her husband Conor (MacGaghann), grandchildren Rory and Shaina, sisters-in-law Georgina, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 7pm on Sunday, September 10 with Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Monday morning September 11 at 11am in the Kilkenny Methodist Church, William Street. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Paddy Gilroy, Fargrim, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, September 6 of Paddy Gilroy, Fargrim, Drumsna, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 9 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna with burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Benny Sheils, Caulfield, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan



The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Benny Sheils, late of Caulfield, Tullyco, suddenly while on holiday in Benalmedena, Spain.

Beloved husband and best friend of Marian and loving father of Padhraic, Aishling, Ciara and Brian, father-in-law of Siobhan (nee Brady) and Trevor Smith and doting grandfather of Shea. Missed deeply by his heartbroken wife and children, his sisters Dora Fay (Ballyhaise), Anna Brady, (Farnham Road and Tullyinchin), Margaret McLoughlin (Edgeworthstown), Kathleen Dorrian (USA), brothers Tommy (Trim), Hugh and Sean (Blanchardstown), sisters-in-law Pauline Brady, Celia Fay, Sheila Sheils, Patricia Sheils (Cootehill) and Eleanor Sheils (USA), brothers-in-law John Joe and Tony Fay, Tommy Brady, Dick McLoughlin, Alex McVitee (Glasgow), nephews, nieces, relatives and all his many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. At the request of the family in this difficult time, Benny's home in Caulfield shall remain private until further notice.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

