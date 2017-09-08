Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 8, 2017

Margaret (Madge) Warnock (née Smyth), Bray, Wicklow / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 5 of Margaret (Madge) Warnock (nee Smyth), Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Rathmore River, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, suddenly at her home.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased James; sadly missed by her sisters Bríg and Ann, sister-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paddy, Jim and Cal, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Saturday, September 9, from 9.45am with removal at 10.20am to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Putland Road, Bray for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by Removal to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Reception Prayers at 3pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.



Marie Knight (née Connellan), Killiney, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, September 7 of Marie Knight (nee Connellan) Killiney and formerly of Longford, peacefully, in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Marie, beloved wife of Des and loving mother of Michelle, Karina and Tara, grandmother of Conor, Rory, Aoife, Una, Paddy, Tiana and Shayla, mother-in-law of Mark and Alan and dearest friend of Joan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing on Friday, September 8 from 4pm – 6pm in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule, Co Dublin. Removal at 11.15am on Saturday, September 9, to Church of The Assumption, Dalkey, for 11.30am Mass and after to Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, donations, if desired, to Harold’s Cross Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society. One final instruction from Marie, no dark clothes only bright happy colours. This is a celebration of her life.



Tommy Murphy, late of Chapel Street, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, September 6 of Tommy Murphy, late of Chapel Street, Longford and Sunset Lodge, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Carrigy) on April 30, 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Esther, Marie and Sr Teresa, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces especially Pauline Raynor and Anne Herbert, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford this Friday, September 8 from 3pm with prayers at 4.45pm followed by Removal to Saint Mel's Cathedral arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Pat Maguire, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, September 5 of Pat Maguire, Battery Road, Longford town and formerly of Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his brothers Hugh, Tom and Michael, sisters Mary (Cassidy) and Monica (Garvey). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Teresa (Tessie), sister-in-law Anna Mae, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, September 8 at 12 noon in St Mel’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, surrounded by her family and friends.

Daughter of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving father Tom, sister Jenny, brothers Michael and Sean, extended family, neighbours and friends in St Christopher's Sonas Unit. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, September 8 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by interment in local cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher's, Longford.



Josephine Cummins (née Maher), Woodview, Newtownforbes, Longford / Golden, Tipperary



The death occurred on Monday. September 4 of Josephine Cummins nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, County Longford and formerly Golden, County Tipperary, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposed at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, County Longford on Tuesday, September 5.

Funeral Mass this Friday, September 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Benny Sheils, Caulfield, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan



The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Benny Sheils, late of Caulfield, Tullyco, suddenly while on holiday in Benalmedena, Spain.

Beloved husband and best friend of Marian and loving father of Padhraic, Aishling, Ciara and Brian, father-in-law of Siobhan (nee Brady) and Trevor Smith and doting grandfather of Shea. Missed deeply by his heartbroken wife and children, his sisters Dora Fay (Ballyhaise), Anna Brady, (Farnham Road and Tullyinchin), Margaret McLoughlin (Edgeworthstown), Kathleen Dorrian (USA), brothers Tommy (Trim), Hugh and Sean (Blanchardstown), sisters-in-law Pauline Brady, Celia Fay, Sheila Sheils, Patricia Sheils (Cootehill) and Eleanor Sheils (USA), brothers-in-law John Joe and Tony Fay, Tommy Brady, Dick McLoughlin, Alex McVitee (Glasgow), nephews, nieces, relatives and all his many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. At the request of the family in this difficult time, Benny's home in Caulfield shall remain private until further notice.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

