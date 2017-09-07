Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 7, 2017

Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, surrounded by her family and friends.

Daughter of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving father Tom, sister Jenny, brothers Michael and Sean, extended family, neighbours and friends in St Christopher's Sonas Unit. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, September 7 from 1pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, September 8 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by interment in local cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher's, Longford.

Pat Maguire, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, September 5 of Pat Maguire, Battery Road, Longford town and formerly of Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his brothers Hugh, Tom and Michael, sisters Mary (Cassidy) and Monica (Garvey). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Teresa (Tessie), sister-in-law Anna Mae, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Thursday, September 7 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, September 8 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Pauline Devlin (née Carey), Ardpatrick Road, Navan Road, Dublin / Moydow, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Pauline Devlin (nee Carey), Ardpatrick Road, Navan Road, Dublin/ Moydow, Co Longford, peacefully, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, sadly missed by her children Mary, Michael, Patrick and Louise, grandchildren Yvonne and Elaine, her sister Madge, daughter-in-law Lily, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at her home in Ardpatrick Road on Wednesday, September 6. Removal on Thursday morning September 7 to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road, for 10.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Moydow Cemetery, arriving at 2pm approximately. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Guide Dogs.



Margaret (Madge) Warnock (née Smyth), Bray, Wicklow / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 5 of Margaret (Madge) Warnock (nee Smyth), Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Rathmore River, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, suddenly at her home.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased James; sadly missed by her sisters Bríg and Ann, sister-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paddy, Jim and Cal, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Saturday morning, September 9, from 9.45am with removal at 10.20am to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Putland Road, Bray for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by Removal to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Reception Prayers at 3pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.



Josephine Cummins (née Maher), Woodview, Newtownforbes, Longford / Golden, Tipperary



The death occurred on Monday. September 4 of Josephine Cummins nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, County Longford and formerly Golden, County Tipperary, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposed at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, County Longford on Tuesday, September 5.

Funeral Mass this Friday, September 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Benny Sheils, Caulfield, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan



The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Benny Sheils, late of Caulfield, Tullyco, suddenly while on holiday in Benalmedena, Spain.

Beloved husband and best friend of Marian and loving father of Padhraic, Aishling, Ciara and Brian, father-in-law of Siobhan (nee Brady) and Trevor Smith and doting grandfather of Shea. Missed deeply by his heartbroken wife and children, his sisters Dora Fay (Ballyhaise), Anna Brady, (Farnham Road and Tullyinchin), Margaret McLoughlin (Edgeworthstown), Kathleen Dorrian (USA), brothers Tommy (Trim), Hugh and Sean (Blanchardstown), sisters-in-law Pauline Brady, Celia Fay, Sheila Sheils, Patricia Sheils (Cootehill) and Eleanor Sheils (USA), brothers-in-law John Joe and Tony Fay, Tommy Brady, Dick McLoughlin, Alex McVitee (Glasgow), nephews, nieces, relatives and all his many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. At the request of the family in this difficult time, Benny's home in Caulfield shall remain private until further notice.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Keith O'Donnell, Faha Glen, Faha, Killarney, Kerry / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, September 3 of Keith O'Donnell, Faha Glen, Faha, Killarney, Kerry and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Sinéad and Eoin. Predeceased by his baby daughter Suzanne. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife, son, daughter, mother Maureen, brothers Niall and Brian, sisters Mary and Niamh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry, on Thursday, September 7 to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards at Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit at University Hospital Kerry and the Kerry Branch of the Irish Kidney Association. 'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a-anam Dílis'



