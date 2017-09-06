Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Pat Maguire, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, September 5 of Pat Maguire, Battery Road, Longford town and formerly of Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his brothers Hugh, Tom and Michael, sisters Mary (Cassidy) and Monica (Garvey). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Teresa (Tessie), sister-in-law Anna Mae, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Thursday, September 7 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, September 8 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Pauline Devlin (née Carey), Ardpatrick Road, Navan Road, Dublin / Moydow, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Pauline Devlin (nee Carey), Ardpatrick Road, Navan Road, Dublin/ Moydow, Co Longford, peacefully, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, sadly missed by her children Mary, Michael, Patrick and Louise, grandchildren Yvonne and Elaine, her sister Madge, daughter-in-law Lily, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ardpatrick Road on Wednesday September 6 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning September 7 to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road, for 10.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Moydow Cemetery, arriving at 2pm approximately. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Guide Dogs.

Jimmy O'Hara, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford / Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, September 4 of Jimmy O'Hara, Aughaboy, Killoe, County Longford / Rathowen, County Westmeath in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, County Longford.

Predeceased by his sister Nellie Gartlan (Monaghan). Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Brian (Rathowen) and sister Kate-Ann Devine (Drumlish), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 6 at 12 noon in Saint Mary's Church, Ennybegs with burial afterwards in Saint Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.

Josephine Cummins (née Maher), Woodview, Newtownforbes, Longford / Golden, Tipperary



The death occurred on Monday. September 4 of Josephine Cummins nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, County Longford and formerly Golden, County Tipperary, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposed at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, County Longford on Tuesday, September 5.

Funeral Mass this Friday, September 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Paddy) Rogers, Clontarf, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Patrick (Paddy) Rogers, late of Clontarf and Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully at the Mater Hospital.

Beloved husband of Anna. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son Jimmy, daughters Kathryn & Ciara, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Emma, Aoife & Patrick, sister Mary-Rose (New York), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday September 6 to St Anthony's Church, Clontarf arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.



Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, surrounded by her family and friends.

Daughter of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving father Tom, sister Jenny, brothers Michael and Sean, extended family, neighbours and friends in St Christopher's Sonas Unit. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, September 7 from 1pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, September 8 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by interment in local cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher's, Longford.







Keith O'Donnell, Faha Glen, Faha, Killarney, Kerry / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, September 3 of Keith O'Donnell, Faha Glen, Faha, Killarney, Kerry and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Sinéad and Eoin. Predeceased by his baby daughter Suzanne. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife, son, daughter, mother Maureen, brothers Niall and Brian, sisters Mary and Niamh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 6 from 5pm to 8pm. Privacy is requested please outside of these times. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry, on Thursday, September 7 to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards at Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit at University Hospital Kerry and the Kerry Branch of the Irish Kidney Association. 'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a-anam Dílis'

Micheal Woods, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, September 3 of Micheal (Mick) Woods, Drumshanbo,Co Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his family and friends and in the loving care of the staff of St Patrick’s Hospital Carrick on Shannon.

Sadly missed by his sons Fergal, Don and MacDara, daughter Fionnuala, sisters Eileen and Monica, sister in law Nancy, brother in law Pat, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, September 6 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church Drumshanbo followed by burial in Drumshanbo old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon.

